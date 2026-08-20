3 Things We've Learned About New Duke Football Defense

The Duke football program is grinding through fall training camp as it prepares for its regular-season opener against Tulane on Sep. 5 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Fall camp gives head coach Manny Diaz and his staff time to figure out the plethora of questions on the roster and which guys will step up into bigger roles. There seem to be open position groups all over the roster, but the defensive side of the ball feels a little more set in stone right now.

Not necessarily that the roster spots are set, but the Blue Devils' personnel shows a lot of promise, maybe a bit more than the offense does at this point in time. Let's go through three things we've learned about the Duke football defense thus far through training camp.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) is brought down by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary Spots Are Wide Open

The Blue Devils lost star cornerback Chandler Rivers (NFL) and safety Terry Moore (transferred to Ohio State) this offseason. Caleb Weaver, a former Sam Houston State transfer who tied the team lead in tackles in 2025, is also gone.

Diaz and Co. brought in a few intriguing transfers, including Kyon Loud from Montana, Patrick Smith-Young from North Texas, and Dylan Flowers from Western Kentucky. Returners Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson are also in the mix for the starting cornerback spots.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the start of camp, Diaz noted that the position group is wide open.

"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."

Duke has some intriguing pieces in the secondary, but who will start in Week 1 seems to be undecided.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Davis Will Be Catalyst

Most Duke fans probably expected this, but defensive lineman Bryce Davis is set up for a big sophomore year in Durham. The former 4-star recruit is the highest-rated prospect in Duke football history, according to 247Sports . He served a reserve role as a rookie, tallying 10 total tackles and a pass deflection.

Davis notched two sacks in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage for losses of seven and six yards, respectively. He is in for a leap in his second season in Durham and could become one of the more productive edge rushers in the ACC.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Get Back to 2024 Form

Duke was arguably the best defensive unit in the ACC in 2024, but it took a bit of a step back in 2025 as the Blue Devils led with their offense.

In a recent press conference, Diaz noted how this year's unit can get back to 2024 form.

"Every year's a different year," Diaz said. "Defense is so much about how the parts connect to one another...Again, if you just compare '24 to '25 and how significant that that change was, well then there's no reason why we have to be burdened by what we did in '25 in '26."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we're the opposite of last year. I'm getting a little bit of that vibe more of like, '24, this year where guys are playing more for each other and, again, trying to be one eleventh instead of just worrying about, you know, what's in it for them," Diaz later continued.

The Blue Devils will likely need to be a defense-led team in 2026, and Diaz's comments give a great deal of hope to fans before the regular season gets underway.