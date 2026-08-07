'No Jobs Claimed.' Duke Football's Secondary Battle Could Get Interesting
In this story:
Throughout Duke football's 2026 training camp, there are many positions on the field that seem open for the taking.
Head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils kicked off their fall camp on Wednesday, and the next few weeks will tell fans a lot about the state of the Duke program heading into the 2026 regular season. The Blue Devils will debut against Tulane on September 5.
Duke lost a plethora of production on both sides of the ball. However, Diaz and Co. did a solid job acquiring talent from the transfer portal, but what raises questions is that much of it is fairly unproven.
Several position battles will be prominent over the next few weeks, and one of the more intriguing ones to follow will be in the secondary.
Manny Diaz Says Secondary Jobs Are Open
The Blue Devils lost a couple of big-time contributors in the secondary from last season's ACC Championship team, namely Chandler Rivers, Caleb Weaver, and Terry Moore. Granted, Moore did not play in 2025 after tearing his ACL in Duke's 2024 bowl game, but he was one of the best safeties in the ACC two years ago. He transferred to Ohio State following the 2025 campaign.
Duke has a few key returners poised to take major steps forward, along with notable portal additions who could contend for those starting spots. Diaz previewed the secondary battles that will take place throughout fall camp after the team's first practice on Wednesday.
"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."
Breaking Down Duke's Secondary Personnel
Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan seem to be the favorites to earn the starting cornerback spots, but the Blue Devils brought in a few intriguing corners to challenge the veterans in Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Kyon Loud (Montana).
Additionally, veteran DaShawn Stone feels set as a starting safety, but a battle could emerge for the safety spot alongside him between sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta and North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young.
Smith-Young was one of the most productive transfers at his previous spot that Duke brought in this offseason. With a lot of new faces and guys who have to prove themselves, the secondary positions seem to be an early point of emphasis for the Blue Devils in camp.
Watch Our Latest Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine