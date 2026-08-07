'No Jobs Claimed.' Duke Football's Secondary Battle Could Get Interesting

Throughout Duke football's 2026 training camp, there are many positions on the field that seem open for the taking.

Head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils kicked off their fall camp on Wednesday, and the next few weeks will tell fans a lot about the state of the Duke program heading into the 2026 regular season. The Blue Devils will debut against Tulane on September 5.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke lost a plethora of production on both sides of the ball. However, Diaz and Co. did a solid job acquiring talent from the transfer portal, but what raises questions is that much of it is fairly unproven.

Several position battles will be prominent over the next few weeks, and one of the more intriguing ones to follow will be in the secondary.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Says Secondary Jobs Are Open

The Blue Devils lost a couple of big-time contributors in the secondary from last season's ACC Championship team, namely Chandler Rivers, Caleb Weaver, and Terry Moore. Granted, Moore did not play in 2025 after tearing his ACL in Duke's 2024 bowl game, but he was one of the best safeties in the ACC two years ago. He transferred to Ohio State following the 2025 campaign.

Duke has a few key returners poised to take major steps forward, along with notable portal additions who could contend for those starting spots. Diaz previewed the secondary battles that will take place throughout fall camp after the team's first practice on Wednesday.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Terry Moore (11) lines up during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."

Breaking Down Duke's Secondary Personnel

Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan seem to be the favorites to earn the starting cornerback spots, but the Blue Devils brought in a few intriguing corners to challenge the veterans in Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Kyon Loud (Montana).

Additionally, veteran DaShawn Stone feels set as a starting safety, but a battle could emerge for the safety spot alongside him between sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta and North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith-Young was one of the most productive transfers at his previous spot that Duke brought in this offseason. With a lot of new faces and guys who have to prove themselves, the secondary positions seem to be an early point of emphasis for the Blue Devils in camp.

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