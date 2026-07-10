3 Transfers Duke Football May Come To Regret

The transfer portal is one of the most volatile aspects of college athletics, creating chaos for many programs across the country. For the Duke Blue Devils, the loss of key starters to the portal left them stunned at the time and forced them to make 11th-hour moves.

Sometimes, a program like Duke football could panic in that situation, leading to errors in the evaluation process and leaving it unprepared from previous high school recruiting classes, with a lack of depth. There are always transfers that teams will regret acquiring, and the Blue Devils will have their fair share. Here are three of those players who could potentially disappoint in 2026.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The projected starting quarterback for the Blue Devils isn't off the hook by any means, even if he flashed arm talent and some abilities at San Jose State. Head coach Manny Diaz was forced to enter the quarterback market late in the transfer portal after Darian Mensah bailed for Miami, and while Eget was arguably the top signal-caller available, there is always risk involved in these situations.

Eget must showcase early on that he means business as Duke's most important piece to success in 2026. If he struggles with consistency, it could put the program in traction for the rest of the campaign.

Che Ojarikre, Defensive Back

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While not the most decorated recruit out of high school, Che Ojarikre has flashed throughout his career with Stanford, including a standout freshman campaign in 2023 before an injury sidelined him for the 2024 season. Last fall, he didn't record an interception, with only two passes deflected and 30 tackles. Ojarikre will be competing for a starting corner slot, but he'll face competition from other transfers.

Evan Smith, Kyon Loud, and Dylan Flowers will all be seeking playing time this fall. Ojarikre must prove his freshman season wasn't a fluke as a potential top defender for the Blue Devils. If not, the acquisition becomes a bust.

Owen Wafle, Defensive Tackle

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Owen Wafle was a former blue-chip 4-star recruit for the Michigan Wolverines, but has now been to two Big Ten programs in two years without making a dent. That's a risky move to make for Duke, which is attempting to replace two-time team captain Aaron Hall. No one can replace his impact that quickly, which is why Wafle comes to Durham looking to revive his career and compete for a starting gig.

The worst thing that could happen for Wafle is that he not only doesn't win the starting gig but also shows he's still a ways away from making any contributions in the future. That is a player Duke would regret adding to their program, but there is a reason they believe in the former 4-star prospect.