One Reason Duke Football Can Beat ACC’s Best in 2026

If you are a fan of the Duke Blue Devils football program, you're feeling both uneasy and confident about the organization's process.

Head coach Manny Diaz has led the Blue Devils to back-to-back nine-win seasons and will look to become the first coach in program history to have three consecutive. They're coming off an ACC Championship that has put the team on the map as a potential favorite to win back-to-back titles, but face a handful of the favorites to win it this upcoming season. With that in mind, I wanted to give you all one reason why Duke can beat three of their toughest opponents on the 2026 schedule.

Virginia Cavaliers: A Familiar Foe

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils played the Cavaliers twice last fall, with the first a Virginia blowout and the second a Duke win that gave them their first outright ACC Championship in over 60 years. Both teams have seen changes to their rosters through the transfer portal and will look different for better or worse.

Duke seems to be the program with the most uncertainty, though Diaz has shown the ability to form a competitive roster each week for the last two seasons. Virginia could be competing for the ACC title once more this upcoming season, and regardless of the new talents, both have plenty of familiarity, giving the Blue Devils a chance to get a Friday night road win.

Miami Hurricanes: Revenge

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Revenge is the biggest thing on the Blue Devils' minds for this matchup. The Hurricanes, for all intents and purposes, stole quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate from Durham, to the point where Duke sued Mensah for a breach of contract but later settled. Duke lost their stars on offense, forcing them to reset with Walker Eget, Javen Nicholas, and Jared Richardson.

Duke will have to travel to Miami, which will pose a challenge in itself as the Hurricanes are likely to be viewed as ACC and CFP favorites. However, if a loss were to come around for the program, Duke could be the opponent that pulls it off with extra motivation. Plus, head coach Mario Cristobal tends to have a goofy loss or two during the regular season.

Clemson Tigers: Senior Day

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What other motivation do you need as a player other than to get one last home win before your college career ends against a program that has been a historic juggernaut in the ACC since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2009? Clemson has some uncertainty at quarterback for the first time in many years, but that may not stop them from a potential rejuvenation in 2026.

Until proven otherwise, Clemson will remain a powerhouse in the ACC. That's a good thing for Duke, especially with Senior Day on a Friday night in late November. With potential ACC Championship implications on the line and the Blue Devils' final home game of the season, this could be an entertaining bout.