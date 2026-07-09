Ranking All 19 Duke Football Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact

The Duke football program has many new faces in the program for the 2026 season. Some are expected to be big-time contributors, while others will have to make a name for themselves.

Coming off the program's first ACC Championship since 1989, head coach Manny Diaz will need a lot of things to go right if the Blue Devils are going to compete atop the conference standings once again.

The Blue Devils have some interesting new additions, and some of them could be big pieces. Let's rank every transfer addition for Duke by projected 2026 impact.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. QB Blaine Hipa

Blaine Hipa joins Duke as a graduate transfer after spending his entire college career at Princeton. Hipa appeared in 23 career games and started 10, totaling 2,127 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions throughout his career.

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget is the projected starter, and there are likely at least two other quarterbacks ahead of Hipa on the depth chart. The chances he sees the field are slim.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

18. LB Jon Morris

Jon Morris joins Duke after spending two years at the University of Connecticut, totaling five tackles in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He is the brother of current Blue Devil Nick Morris Jr.

As a redshirt sophomore without much proven production, Morris would have to make quite the climb to find time on the field.

Sep 14, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (12) tries to intercept a pass to Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson (1) Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (12) during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

17. CB Evan Smith

Evan Smith has spent the last four seasons at Northwestern, compiling 42 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception. Much of that production came in 2024, when he went for 28 total tackles, three PDs, and a pick.

The Blue Devils brought in a few intriguing cornerbacks via the portal, and all are more proven than Smith.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

16. RB Wilhelm Daal

Daal comes to Durham after spending four seasons at Yale, where he tallied 523 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries. He was only the lead back for the Bulldogs in 2025, when he tallied 80 carries for 439 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

15. QB Ari Patu

Ari Patu is transferring in from North Alabama, where he spent two seasons, after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Stanford. Injuries have derailed Patu's career, as he has only appeared in 11 games over the last three seasons. He has gone for 1,202 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across his career.

Similar to Hipa, there are a few quarterback names ahead of Patu on the depth chart, which makes his chances of getting on the field slim.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

14. WR Jonah Burton

Jonah Burton will complete his college career as a graduate transfer at Duke after spending the 2025 season at Idaho State. Burton had previously spent the first four years of his career at Baylor.

In 18 career appearances, Burton has totaled 31 receptions for 373 yards. Duke has a few wideout returners and new additions who are far more proven at the collegiate level.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. DL Dakota Quinonez

Quinonez is another graduate transfer who comes to Duke after spending his entire career at Dartmouth. He tallied 21 tackles and a sack throughout his time with the Big Green.

The defensive front seven will be one of the Blue Devils' best aspects next season, and Quinonez is likely towards the bottom of the depth chart.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. CB Kyon Loud

We're now getting into the point of the list where these transfers can see legitimate time on the field. Loud has spent the last two years at Montana, going for 43 tackles and six pass deflections.

Corner is another fairly deep position for the Blue Devils, but Loud can certainly carve out at least a reserve role.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. DL Owen Wafle

Owen Wafle, a former 4-star recruit, comes to Duke after a disappointing start to his college career. He has made stops at Michigan (2024) and Penn State (2025).

Wafle only notched five tackles with the Nittany Lions last season as a redshirt freshman, and is now looking to revive his college career with Duke. A starting spot could certainly be in the cards.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. S Che Ojarikre

Che Ojarikre has spent the last three years at Stanford, though injuries held him out for the entire 2024 season. In 2025, the Georgia native carded 30 total tackles and two pass deflections.

The Blue Devils lost safeties Caleb Weaver and Terry Moore, although Moore did not play in 2025 due to a torn ACL. The safety spots are open, and Ojarikre could compete for a starting role.

Louisville’s Nate Kurisky gets a first down against Kentucky’s Ty Bryant in the Governor’s Cup. November 29, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. TE Nate Kurisky

Nate Kurisky will serve as Duke's TE2 behind star Jeremiah Hasley. Kurisky has been with Louisville for the past four years, totaling 50 receptions for 410 yards and seven touchdowns in that span. In 2025, he put together his best statistical season, going for 20 receptions, 157 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Duke's passing game as a whole is very much in question, but Kurisky will serve as a secondary drop-off target when Eget needs.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. S Patrick Smith-Young

Smith-Young has been the most productive of any safety Duke is bringing in. He spent two seasons at North Texas before transferring to Old Dominion in 2024, then transferring back to North Texas in 2025.

In 2024 with Old Dominion, Smith-Young tallied 42 tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble. In his second stint with the mean Green in 2025, he produced 73 tackles and three pass deflections, leading UNT's secondary in tackles.

Smith-Young and returner Andrew Pellicciotta will likely be fighting for the starting strong safety spot.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs between South Florida Bulls defensive back Tavin Ward (2) and linebacker DJ Gordon IV (8) during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

7. RB CJ Campbell

Nate Sheppard could turn into one of the best running backs in college football next season, but someone has to take at least some of that workload off.

This will be Campbell's fourth stop in six years. He spent three seasons at Florida State, one at Florida Atlantic, and one at Rutgers.

2024 was a breakout year for Campbell, as he went for 844 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns on 165 carries, earning Second Team All-AAC honors. He missed the majority of his lone season with Rutgers, suffering an ankle injury in the Scarlet Knights' third game of the season.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. WR Javen Nicholas

Javen Nicholas could establish himself as Duke's WR1, but feels more built as a deep threat with his elite speed and 5'9" frame.

He began his career as a preferred walk-on at LSU and transferred to Charlotte in 2025 after three seasons with the Tigers. Nicholas was the top receiver, albeit on a 1-11 49ers squad, tallying 60 catches for 740 yards and five touchdowns.

Nicholas will likely be Duke's WR2.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. CB Dylan Flowers

Dylan Flowers is probably the best portal CB Duke got its hands on. Flowers has been a journeyman throughout his college career, spending two years at Southern Utah, one at BYU, one at College of the Canyons (JUCO), and one at Western Kentucky, his most recent stop.

Flowers produced 33 tackles, four pass deflections, a forcd fumble with the Hilltoppers in 2025. He and returner Kimari Robinson will compete for a starting spot.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. OT Braden Miller

The Blue Devils lost a lot of production along the offensive line, namely in Brian Parker II, who headed to the NFL. Miller will be filling in Parker's spot, which are big shoes to fill.

Miller spent the first two years of his college career at Michigan State before transferring to California for two more. In 2025, Miller appeared in all 13 games, starting seven.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. OT Nick Del Grande

Like Miller will replace Parker on the offensive line, Del Grande is set to replace Bruno Fina, who headed to the NFL following the 2025 season.

Del Grande has been with Coastal Carolina for his entire college career, earning First Team All-Sun Belt honors as a redshirt junior in 2025.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. WR Jared Richardson

I'd be surprised if, come the 2026 season's end, Richardson wasn't the Blue Devils' leading receiver.

Richardson comes over from Penn, where he had a breakout season in 2025, leading the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), and finished second in receiving yards (1,033), being named a First Team FCS Football Central All-American.

At 6'2", 215 pounds, he should be Eget's top target.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB Walker Eget

Eget may not be the most talented player on the list, but he's the most important. Let's rank these transfers with an optimistic view, hoping Eget performs well as the Week 1 starter and remains in that role for the entire season.

Eget has spent his entire collegiate career with the Spartans, working as the full-time starter for the past two. In those two seasons, he compiled 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

He has big shoes to fill from Darian Mensah's departure, but his big arm is attractive to offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's air-raid system.