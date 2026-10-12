Duke Football Stock Report: 3 Risers, 2 Fallers After Georgia Tech Loss

The Duke football program dropped its first game of the 2026 campaign this past weekend.

Duke was defeated by Georgia Tech 28-25 in a game the Blue Devils had a chance to win the whole way. Penalties proved costly, but Duke kept itself in it the entire time, which is a promising sign for the future.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss, I was impressed with the offense's ability to keep itself in the game, converting several crucial third- and fourth-downs

Duke must rebound before it hosts rival North Carolina next on Oct. 17. Here are a few risers and fallers after the road loss.

Risers

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

We've been waiting for Penn transfer Jared Richardson to get more involved in this offense, and he seems to be finding a rhythm.

Richardson transferred to Duke with the most productive collegiate resume of any receiver on the team, but it took him some time to make a big impact, as he went catchless through the Blue Devils' first two games of the year. Against Georgia Tech, the former Quaker hauled in four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown; he now has nine receptions for 111 yards and two scores over the last three games.

It felt like a matter of time before Richardson made himself known, and he's starting to find his role.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Gavin Harris (8) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Luke Mergott

Luke Mergott was one of the Blue Devils' best returning players this season and is one of the best players on the entire roster. Over the last few weeks, he's made a massive impact. Against the Yellow Jackets, Mergott led the team in total tackles with seven, along with five solo tackles, a pass deflection, and a tackle for loss.

Mergott is currently third on the team in total tackles (23), fourth in pass deflections (1), and he has notched a forced fumble.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) scores a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jaivon Solomon

Duke's wide receiver room has several guys who can make an impact in any game, and we're seeing that come to fruition on the field. After a very quiet start to the year for redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon, he's starting to get involved. Solomon had two receptions for 22 yards against Georgia Tech and now has seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. This receiver room seems to be operating as a committee, and Solomon has become a bigger presence over the last few weeks.

Fallers

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Owen Wafle

There was some excitement around Penn State transfer Owen Wafle, as the former 4-star recruit made previous stops at Michigan and Penn State before arriving at Duke. In a potentially expanded role, he had a chance to make a name for himself, but he hasn't burst onto the scene yet.

This season, Wafle has notched five total tackles and three solo tackles. He's seen solid time on the field and has made some plays, but maybe not as big an impact as we anticipated early in the year.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Javen Nicholas (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31)during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Javen Nicholas

Along with Richardson, Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas was widely expected to come to Duke and be a big part of the receiver room. Now five games into the year, Nicholas has logged one reception for -1 yard.

Nicholas has missed a few games to kick off the year, but he was not on the injury report ahead of Duke's bout in Atlanta. Like Richardson, it's hard not to imagine him making an impact sooner or later, but that has yet to happen.