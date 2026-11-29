Blue Devil Brief: Duke Can't Close Upset Bid Against Wake Forest
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The Duke Blue Devils fought hard in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, but couldn't secure the upset bid against No. 8 Wake Forest.
Duke (7-5, 4-5 ACC) was defeated 31-7, but the final tally doesn't necessarily depict the kind of game the Blue Devils played, especially in the first half. Given how elite an offensive club Wake Forest (11-1, 8-1 ACC) had been all season, especially against ACC competition, Duke hung in there as well as anyone.
Manny Diaz and Co. ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, but it was still a successful 2026 campaign when factoring in all the chaos the Duke program dealt with this past offseason. The Blue Devils have one final contest together in whichever bowl game they are handed.
Let's go over what stood out from Duke's road loss to the Demon Deacons to close the 2026 regular season.
Dan Mahan Gains Valuable Experience
Duke started Walker Eget at quarterback, but put redshirt freshman Dan Mahan on the field for a scheduled drive on the second drive of the outing. From there, Diaz and Co. rolled with their young stud for the majority of the game, and he made some impressive plays.
The Blue Devils clearly have a new element offensively when Mahan is in the game, since he can use his legs, a tool Duke can't really take advantage of with Eget on the field. Mahan didn't put together an elite showing, but he definitely showed some flashes.
Mahan went 12-of-18 passing for 109 yards and an interception, but made some nice throws on the move and showed some solid instincts. In the grand scheme of things, Duke wasn't playing for a ton on Saturday. A big upset would've been great, but it's not like it was contending for a spot in the ACC title game. So getting Mahan valuable time on the field is certainly a plus.
If Mahan sticks around, he will assuredly be in contention to be Duke's Week 1 starter in 2027, depending on who the program potentially brings in via the portal.
Nate Sheppard Limited
For Nate Sheppard's standards, Wake Forest did a solid job keeping him in line. The Heisman Trophy contender was still by far Duke's most impactful player on either side of the ball, but his explosiveness and big-play ability were contained.
The sophomore ended the contest with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, along with nine receptions for 75 yards. Sheppard has a real chance to be a finalist in New York City in a couple of weeks, but only time will tell.
A Tale of Two Halves...Sort Of
Duke was fantastic defensively to kick off the game. Heading into this one, Wake had scored at least 30 points in all of its previous games over its eight-game win streak, over 40 in six, and over 50 in four. The Blue Devils held the Deacs scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season and became the third opponent to score first against Wake Forest all year.
Duke headed into the halftime locker room down 10-7, a great result. Then, the first five minutes of the second half happened. Diaz and Co. tried an onside kick to begin the half, but Wake returned it for a score. It then scored another touchdown on its next possession to take a 24-7 lead within the first five minutes of the third quarter.
From there, the Blue Devils were solid defensively, but the offense couldn't do enough to make it a ball game.
A Season To Be Proud Of
Duke dealt with a lot of chaos last offseason, namely losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, along with several other key pieces. Given what the staff dealt with, a 7-5 regular season should be considered a success.
Additionally, there's a lot of hope for this program going forward. It's got a ton of young talent, and Diaz is sticking around. Obviously, Duke will have to keep a lot of its young talent in town, but there's a ton of green grass ahead for Duke football.
Most expected Diaz and his program to take a big step back in 2026, but although it won't compete for another conference title, there's a lot for it to be proud of.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine