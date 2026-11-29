The Duke Blue Devils suffered a lopsided defeat to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday, but the final score won't necessarily represent the entire game.

Duke (7-5, 4-5 ACC) fell 31-7 to the No. 8-ranked Demon Deacons (11-1, 8-1 ACC) but fought hard and remained competitive for a good portion of the game. The first half was an especially impressive performance for the Blue Devils.

Manny Diaz's crew held Wake Forest scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season, and Duke became just the third team all year to score first against the Demon Deacons. Ultimately, a quick surge to begin the second half propelled Wake Forest in front, but it was a valiant effort for a Duke squad looking to pull off a big upset.

Duke ends the regular season at 7-5, with a lot to be proud of this year. Let's break down a few numbers that stand out from the Blue Devils' road defeat.

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence (22) tries to evade Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-Down Efficiency

Ultimately, Duke just couldn't do enough offensively to make it a true game for all four quarters. The Blue Devils headed into the halftime locker room down just 10-7, but Wake Forest found some rhythm in the second half, and Duke couldn't match it.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Diaz's crew went just 3-of-12 on third down in Winston-Salem and 0-of-1 on fourth down, compared to Wake Forest's 6-of-13 clip on third down. The Blue Devils were held scoreless in the entire second half and only mustered 230 total yards of offense. Once the Demon Deacons and quarterback Gio Lopez got going offensively, Duke fell behind quickly.

Nate Sheppard Rushing

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) ready to tackle Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offense ultimately revolves around superstar running back Nate Sheppard, and the Deacs did a great job limiting his big-play ability and explosiveness. The sophomore finished with 72 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.3 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, along with nine catches for 75 yards.

Sheppard was still undoubtedly the most impactful player on the team for Duke, but relative to his standards, he was held in check. Sheppard might be the most valuable player in the entire sport, and Duke's offense usually goes as far as he takes it.

Second Half Points

Duke has been one of the best second-half scoring defenses in college football this season. Although, it has stumbled over the last few weeks, allowing a combined 40 second-half points to Miami and Clemson heading into Week 12. That trend continued, as the Blue Devils were outscored 21-0 across the final two quarters.