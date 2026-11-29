3 Stats That Stand Out From Duke Football's Road Loss to Wake Forest
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The Duke Blue Devils suffered a lopsided defeat to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday, but the final score won't necessarily represent the entire game.
Duke (7-5, 4-5 ACC) fell 31-7 to the No. 8-ranked Demon Deacons (11-1, 8-1 ACC) but fought hard and remained competitive for a good portion of the game. The first half was an especially impressive performance for the Blue Devils.
Manny Diaz's crew held Wake Forest scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season, and Duke became just the third team all year to score first against the Demon Deacons. Ultimately, a quick surge to begin the second half propelled Wake Forest in front, but it was a valiant effort for a Duke squad looking to pull off a big upset.
Duke ends the regular season at 7-5, with a lot to be proud of this year. Let's break down a few numbers that stand out from the Blue Devils' road defeat.
Third-Down Efficiency
Ultimately, Duke just couldn't do enough offensively to make it a true game for all four quarters. The Blue Devils headed into the halftime locker room down just 10-7, but Wake Forest found some rhythm in the second half, and Duke couldn't match it.
Diaz's crew went just 3-of-12 on third down in Winston-Salem and 0-of-1 on fourth down, compared to Wake Forest's 6-of-13 clip on third down. The Blue Devils were held scoreless in the entire second half and only mustered 230 total yards of offense. Once the Demon Deacons and quarterback Gio Lopez got going offensively, Duke fell behind quickly.
Nate Sheppard Rushing
This offense ultimately revolves around superstar running back Nate Sheppard, and the Deacs did a great job limiting his big-play ability and explosiveness. The sophomore finished with 72 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.3 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, along with nine catches for 75 yards.
Sheppard was still undoubtedly the most impactful player on the team for Duke, but relative to his standards, he was held in check. Sheppard might be the most valuable player in the entire sport, and Duke's offense usually goes as far as he takes it.
Second Half Points
Duke has been one of the best second-half scoring defenses in college football this season. Although, it has stumbled over the last few weeks, allowing a combined 40 second-half points to Miami and Clemson heading into Week 12. That trend continued, as the Blue Devils were outscored 21-0 across the final two quarters.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine