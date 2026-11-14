4 Key Blue Devils To Watch in Marquee Matchup Against Miami

The Duke Blue Devils' most pivotal game of the season is here when they travel to Coral Gables to face the No. 5-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

This game offers a chance to create further chaos in the College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for what could be a fascinating final two weeks of the regular season if the Blue Devils pull off the upset. Duke hasn't played a team as good as Miami yet, but they have one important player, along with a handful more, who could help pull off the perfect game.

Here are five players to watch for Duke against Miami this Saturday.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels with Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

The Hurricanes haven't faced a running back as good as Heisman Trophy contender Nate Sheppard, despite allowing the fewest rushing yards in the nation (64.3). I remember years ago when Leonard Fournette was in contention for the Heisman Trophy at LSU before facing a vaunted Alabama defense that smothered him into silence. I feel Sheppard could avoid that same fate.

Sheppard is a special running back who can take a handoff or pass to the house. His change of direction, vision, explosiveness, lateral agility, and patience could allow him to navigate through Miami's front seven. A strong day from No. 20 could lead to a special day for the rest of the Blue Devils.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Walker Eget, Quarterback

Duke will need its starting quarterback to deliver his cleanest and best game against Miami, whose defense has begun to have issues in the passing game in recent weeks. Eget hasn't been the most productive passer, but he remains consistent in every outing. His top pass-catchers must help him out, but the Blue Devils need Eget to make the throws necessary to win this game.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Davis is the type of player Miami usually gets their hands on, but he chose the Blue Devils as their highest-rated recruit ever. Now, the former top edge-rusher recruit has a chance to put on a show against former teammate and quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred to Miami in the offseason amid some controversy and a lawsuit.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) celebrates his touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety

The best defensive back on the roster is due for a big game and could do so on the national stage against Miami. His range and athleticism make him a true centerfield threat who could limit the vertical threats of the Hurricanes' offense.

Nick Del Grande, Offensive Tackle

The Blue Devils' blindside protector has taken a step up in competition from the Sun Belt to the ACC, and finds himself in a matchup against Miami's top edge rusher, Marquise Lightfoot, who leads his team with seven sacks. The speed and acceleration will be a challenge, which means Del Grande must get out of his stance quicker and work hard to mirror and match the counters or move sets Lightfoot could bring his way.