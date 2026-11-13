How Duke's Pursuit of Greatness Could Swing Wide Open vs. Miami

For a program that won last season's ACC Championship, the 7-2 Duke Blue Devils remain vastly underrated. Under head coach Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils are having their best stretch of success in many years, despite the ever-evolving college football landscape with NIL and the transfer portal.

Now, as Duke enters a season-defining matchup with the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, the opportunity to pursue more greatness could swing wide open with an upset, changing the course of not just the College Football Playoff but the Blue Devils' football program.

Diaz Pushing the Path for Greatness

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) and running back Nate Sheppard (20) watch the coin toss during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many know Duke University for two big reasons: academics and basketball. Diaz is trying to add a third, and the football program is itching to become a must-see show every weekend in the fall.

It's been impressive what Diaz has been able to do since becoming head coach. He had Mike Elko help with the last couple of seasons of success before his departure for College Station, Texas, thanks to his recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023, which included a conference title and two nine-win seasons.

Diaz has done well finding hidden gems in recent recruiting classes, including the 2025 class that featured running back Nate Sheppard, safety Andrew Pellicciotta, edge rusher Bryce Davis, and wide receiver Jaivon Solomon. The transfer portal has been kind to him as well, taking advantage of some overlooked players to help build a competitive group that is now 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, with Miami, the Clemson Tigers, and No. 11 Wake Forest still to play.

Duke has outscored its opponents 107-21 in the last three games and 88-5 in its last two contests. They're riding a monster wave of momentum where they are dominating the teams they are supposed to, with a top-five scoring defense and Sheppard leading the offense.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greatness Could Come at Hard Rock Stadium

As I discussed earlier this week, Miami is vulnerable and has been for the last few games, featuring close games against Florida State and North Carolina before finally falling to Notre Dame last week. The defense has played with too much inconsistency for anyone to trust at this point, despite individual standouts such as true freshman safety JJ Dunnigan.

Coaching will play a major role in this game, but the biggest key for Miami is slowing Sheppard down, and no one has been able to do that in any facet, whether as a rusher, pass-catcher, or quarterback (see: game-winning toss vs. Virginia).

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What would a win for Duke look like this Saturday? We're talking about Miami suddenly teetering on the edge of their playoff hopes, though a trip to the ACC title game is still in play, while Diaz quickly rises as one of the hottest coaches in the sport and begins the path toward turning Duke into a new ACC powerhouse.

Furthermore, a big performance from Sheppard would put him squarely in the conversation to potentially steal the Heisman Trophy from Jeremiah Smith or the Hurricanes' and former Blue Devil Darian Mensah.

Greatness is what the Blue Devils are chasing, more so national respect than anything. When I see what they are capable of, it makes me believe in miracles in this sport, which is why I have confidence that Duke could not only give Miami a scare but win outright in one of the toughest places to play.