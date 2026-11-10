Why Duke Football Can't Be Doubted Ahead of Colossal Miami Bout

Two teams that go head-to-head on Saturday at noon Eastern on ABC had drastically different weekends and results.

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off another dominant victory, defeating their rival, the NC State Wolfpack, 41-3, and have outscored their last two opponents 88-5. The No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes fell behind 24-3 to No. 11 Notre Dame and failed to overcome a controversial no-catch late in the fourth quarter, losing 31-24 for their first loss of the season.

Yet the former is being tossed aside, seen as a "gimmie" game by Hurricanes fans and national pundits, who still view them as one of the toughest teams in America, filled with incredible talent and a program that could be on its way to a deep postseason run. It is that doubt about the Blue Devils that may light a fire that was already kindling with momentum in recent weeks.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) and running back Nate Sheppard (20) watch the coin toss during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't Overlook Duke

Momentum is real in sports. You can feel the tide of a game turn before your very eyes, as we saw with Miami and Notre Dame in an instant pre-24-team playoff classic (these types of games won't matter as much next year).

Duke is riding a massive wave of momentum after starting the early portion of ACC play 1-2 before rattling off three straight wins while bolstering the best running back in the country and a top-five scoring defense. It is hard to argue they're playing some of the best football of any team in the country. Yet they still seem to be cast aside, considered a program that can be toyed around with.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you believe that, you don't know what this Blue Devils team is capable of. Nate Sheppard is arguably one of the five best Heisman Trophy candidates as he continues to have a historic season, while head coach Manny Diaz— a former head coach of the 'Canes— and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke are coaching a defense that may not be a premier talent but offers incredible depth at all three levels of the field.

Miami Is Vulnerable

Miami is a great team, but they and their fans must understand they are vulnerable and limping to the finish line. They won't have superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney until after the regular season, along with missing other key starters on both sides of the ball. Florida State and North Carolina gave them serious scares, and matching up against a quality team such as the Fighting Irish was a game that exposed their weaknesses on national television.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils huddle during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you're facing a traveling opponent who has a fairly steady passing game, an elite running back, and a stout defense with loads of momentum, that's a dangerous football team. Duke beating Miami on the road will garner serious attention from everybody, putting them in the playoff conversation and setting up a massive game in Winston-Salem in two weeks for a trip to Charlotte ( one final time ).

Overlooking Duke is fair, though. However, if the Blue Devils pull off another upset, they won't be anymore.