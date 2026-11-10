Why Duke Football Can't Be Doubted Ahead of Colossal Miami Bout
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Two teams that go head-to-head on Saturday at noon Eastern on ABC had drastically different weekends and results.
The Duke Blue Devils are coming off another dominant victory, defeating their rival, the NC State Wolfpack, 41-3, and have outscored their last two opponents 88-5. The No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes fell behind 24-3 to No. 11 Notre Dame and failed to overcome a controversial no-catch late in the fourth quarter, losing 31-24 for their first loss of the season.
Yet the former is being tossed aside, seen as a "gimmie" game by Hurricanes fans and national pundits, who still view them as one of the toughest teams in America, filled with incredible talent and a program that could be on its way to a deep postseason run. It is that doubt about the Blue Devils that may light a fire that was already kindling with momentum in recent weeks.
Don't Overlook Duke
Momentum is real in sports. You can feel the tide of a game turn before your very eyes, as we saw with Miami and Notre Dame in an instant pre-24-team playoff classic (these types of games won't matter as much next year).
Duke is riding a massive wave of momentum after starting the early portion of ACC play 1-2 before rattling off three straight wins while bolstering the best running back in the country and a top-five scoring defense. It is hard to argue they're playing some of the best football of any team in the country. Yet they still seem to be cast aside, considered a program that can be toyed around with.
If you believe that, you don't know what this Blue Devils team is capable of. Nate Sheppard is arguably one of the five best Heisman Trophy candidates as he continues to have a historic season, while head coach Manny Diaz— a former head coach of the 'Canes— and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke are coaching a defense that may not be a premier talent but offers incredible depth at all three levels of the field.
Miami Is Vulnerable
Miami is a great team, but they and their fans must understand they are vulnerable and limping to the finish line. They won't have superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney until after the regular season, along with missing other key starters on both sides of the ball. Florida State and North Carolina gave them serious scares, and matching up against a quality team such as the Fighting Irish was a game that exposed their weaknesses on national television.
When you're facing a traveling opponent who has a fairly steady passing game, an elite running back, and a stout defense with loads of momentum, that's a dangerous football team. Duke beating Miami on the road will garner serious attention from everybody, putting them in the playoff conversation and setting up a massive game in Winston-Salem in two weeks for a trip to Charlotte (one final time).
Overlooking Duke is fair, though. However, if the Blue Devils pull off another upset, they won't be anymore.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft