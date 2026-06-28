4 Takeaways From College Football 27 Duke Blue Devils Ratings

The Duke Blue Devils will be a team to watch both in real life and in a video game. EA Sports' College Football 27 is set for its worldwide release on July 9, with early access beginning July 2 for some users.

I took the time to look through some of the player ratings for Duke, and a handful of things caught my eye. Here are four takeaways from the initial ratings for the Blue Devils in College Football 27.

Top-Rated Blue Devils Are All on Offense, With No. 1 Being No Surprise

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer must be stoked with the talent he has on offense this year if we live in a reality of relying on CFB 27 ratings. The top five players in the game for Duke are all on offense, starting with running back with a 90 overall rating, followed by tight end Jeremiah Hasley (87), wide receiver Javen Nicholas (86), offensive tackle Nick Del Grande (86), and running back CJ Campbell Jr.

If you're playing with quarterback Walker Eget in dynasty mode, he'll have the protection and playmakers to be a productive player for your Blue Devils offense. In real life, this offense looks to be an intriguing unit that could produce some impressive numbers.

Young Linebacker Is Underrated on Duke’s Defense

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The game developers see the same thing I do: two quality starting linebackers in Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. at the WILL or MIKE, respectively. However, the depth at the position via the ratings were underwhelming to see.

The biggest surprise amongst the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebackers was redshirt junior Kendall Johnson coming in with a 68 overall. He could be the most talented linebacker in the room outside of the young Bradley Gompers, who came in with a 64 overall. Johnson has a chance to be a valuable player at the second level this season, but these are launch ratings and subject to change throughout the year.

Pass-Rush Remains a Question in the Initial Launch

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) pressure in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the tape shows a handful of players ready to take the next step, the initial launch ratings for Duke's pass rush suggest uncertainty among the bunch. Tyshon Reed is the top-rated edge rusher with a 76 overall, followed by sophomore blue-chip player Bryce Davis at 75, and redshirt junior Kevin O'Connor.

This group could easily improve its ratings with strong seasons. Davis has the most upside out of everyone and is expected to be one of the team's top pass rushers this season.

Blue Devils Secondary Has Much to Prove Ahead of the Season

Sep 16, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (20) looks on just before the start of the game against Northwestern Wildcats at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After Chandler Rivers left for the NFL, the rest of the secondary doesn't have a true standout. Cornerback Kimari Robinson is the top-rated Duke defensive back at a 78.

It's a group that could be tough to navigate in the game and in real life, but one player I am excited about for his upside and potential to improve his rating drastically is true sophomore safety Andrew Pellicciotta; look for him to be a possible standout quickly for the Blue Devils.