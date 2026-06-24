3 Offensive Statistical Categories Duke Football Could Improve

The Duke Blue Devils had one of the most explosive offenses in college football last season under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, averaging 34.6 points per game in a unit that is expected to remain high-scoring this fall.

Head coach Manny Diaz did some work in the transfer portal to replace some of his key offensive starters and star players. Those additions could help the Blue Devils and Brewer in 2026, but there are three specific statistical categories Duke should improve in for the upcoming campaign. Let's look at what they are below.

Rushing Yards Per Game

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers running back Jack Stevens (37) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is Nate Sheppard's time. The sophomore running back is primed for another highly productive season with CJ Campbell providing relief as a change-of-pace running back who could provide ample production in the ground game. Last year, Duke finished 86th in the country, averaging 137.2 rushing yards per game, though it averaged 154.3 in its final three contests, showing that the arrow is pointing up because of Sheppard's abilities.

Sheppard has the talent to be a 1,500-yard rusher this upcoming season, and the talent remains relatively the same along the offensive line, plus excellent blocking tight end Jeremiah Hasley, opens the door for a better run game in 2026.

Turnovers Committed

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This has more to do with the quarterback than anything. Last year's starter, Darian Mensah, put the ball on the ground eight times last fall, and it hurt the Blue Devils too often despite his success. Now, with Mensah gone, the chance to improve the turnover issues with a new quarterback under center.

Eget didn't turn the ball over much at San Jose State, and despite not being the premium talent that Mensah was, he does provide a level of stability in protecting the ball in the pocket. That will help provide consistency and proficiency within Duke's offense in 2026.

Third Down Conversion Rate

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) runs with the ball after his catch against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Having a quality offense in college football usually involves a proficient third-down conversion rate that allows things to run smoothly on this side of the ball. Despite being a high-scoring offense, the Blue Devils converted only 39 percent of their third-down attempts, 77th in the country. For Brewer, that is unacceptable, and he must improve this season.

Thankfully, the development of Hasley, along with new wideouts Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas, gives the Blue Devils some fresh air for potential high conversion rates throughout the season. This is an area Duke should improve in this season.