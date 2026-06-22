Duke Football Film Review: What Tyshon Reed Brings to Table

One of the biggest questions surrounding Duke Blue Devils football is its pass rush, which lost significant production this offseason after key veteran starters left for the next chapter of their careers.

With Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. off to the NFL, this leaves head coach Manny Diaz with a lot of unproven talent at edge rusher. While much of the intrigue will surround former blue-chip recruit, Bryce Davis , the intrigue is beginning to surround another rotational player from last fall, one who has been patiently waiting for his opportunity with the Blue Devils.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) is brought down by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Today, I am taking a closer look at Duke junior Tyshon Reed, a former 3-star recruit who will finally get a chance to start for the defending ACC champions.

Reed's Potential Is Quite Intriguing

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Having only watched a handful of games of Duke's game film from last season, I'm coming away with more hope around their uncertain pass rush, and Reed is a key reason why. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Reed offers some impressive get-off that allows him to attack with a half-man relation to the offensive tackle, flash his hands, and hit a dip-rip move with hip flexibility to run the hoop to the quarterback.

Reed's explosiveness allows him to be effective on slant or stunt-twist line calls and puts him in a position to make plays with patience and violence at the mesh point as a tackler or generate chaos as a pass rusher when the quarterback gets out of the pocket.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Vontae Floyd (17) and defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) celebrate his fumble recovery against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As a run-defender, again, I like the violence and physicality he brings as both a tackler and edge-setter. There are moments where Reed will explode out of his stance and project heavy hands into the chestplate of the tight end or tackle, allowing him to stack and penetrate his gap to make stops against the run. These were some impressive moments, which are shown in the post below.

Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony are gone from Durham. Now, it is time for #Duke junior EDGE Tyshon Reed to let loose. I'm more intrigued with the Blue Devils' 2026 pass rush the more tape I watch. pic.twitter.com/YySTFtZTF5 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 22, 2026

However, there are a few things I'd like Reed to continue improving on ahead of the season: he must diversify his move set from what he has now. While he may have heavy mitts, he could use them to add more play strength to his entire frame, making him a more effective edge-setting player. Reed could also play with better control at times, as some overaggression could be costly.

Outlook for Tyshon Reed in 2026

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Reed should be one of the projected starters at edge rusher this season, and his limited tape across all matchups last fall, including a handful of his games late in the year, showcases a pass rusher ready to take the mantle as a quality defender for the Blue Devils defense. This is one of Diaz's first recruits during his entry with Duke as their new head coach, and now he could be in line to be yet another productive edge defender for Jonathan Patke's defense.