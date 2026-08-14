Updated Duke Football Projected Week 1 Offensive Starting Lineup

The Duke Blue Devils have now gotten into a groove through their 2026 fall training camp ahead of the regular season. Duke will begin its slate at Wallace Wade Stadium against Tulane on Sep. 5.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will have lots of decisions to make over the next few weeks. With so many new faces and questions at several different position groups, it will probably be a while before most of the Week 1 starters are set in stone.

We projected Duke's offensive starters before camp started. Let's see if anything has changed.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Walker Eget

Diaz has said that San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan are battling for the starting quarterback spot, but Eget's experience as a starter keeps him in the starting slot here.

In two seasons as the Spartans' starter, Eget threw for 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He tossed for over 300 yards in six games and over 400 in two last season, presenting some intrigue with his arm. However, his lack of Power Conference experience is noteworthy.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) in the first quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB: Nate Sheppard

Sophomore running back Nate Sheppard is probably the more sure thing on the roster. Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fifth in average yards per carry (5.7), and fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9) as a rookie in Durham.

Sheppard will be a focal point of Duke's offense in 2026, though Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell looks like a quality RB2.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR-Slot: Javen Nicholas

Nicholas brings speed to the Blue Devils' offense and could turn into a productive deep threat. The 5'9" receiver began his career as a walk-on at LSU and got his first real opportunity at receiver last fall with Charlotte. Nicholas tallied 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns, leading the 49ers in all of those categories.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR-X: Jared Richardson

Richardson seems to be the favorite to take over as Duke's WR1 this season, and he assuredly has the most productive resume of any receiver on the team.

The 6'2" receiver has totaled 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 193 receptions throughout his career, earning FCS Football Central All-American honors in 2025 with Penn.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR-Z: Jayden Moore

The third wide receiver spot for the Blue Devils feels like a complete toss-up between Jamien Little, Jaivon Solomon, and Jayden Moore. Moore is the only receiver of this trio to log a catch last season, as the redshirt sophomore totaled seven catches for 42 yards.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates with tight end Landen King (0) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE: Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley is arguably the best tight end in the ACC heading into the 2026 season, and he is only four touchdown receptions away from breaking the Blue Devils' tight end all-time touchdown record.

Hasley went for 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns a year ago and should be a primary target for whoever Duke's QB ends up being.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT: Nick Del Grande

Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Braden Miller (California) will occupy the tackle spots left behind by Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina.

At 6'4" and 300 pounds, Del Grande was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection with the Chanticleers and earned 2025 Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LG: Jordan Larsen

Larsen is entering his second year with the Blue Devils after transferring from South Dakota. He started all 14 games last season at left guard for Duke.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C: Matt Craycraft

Matt Craycraft has spent his entire collegiate career with the Blue Devils and started all 14 games at center for Duke in 2025.

Craycraft was on the field for 975 snaps last season and should see a similar number in 2026.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Peyton Jones (5) is congratulated by offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) offensive lineman Jack Small (70) after his touchdown run against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RG: Bradley Smith

Smith is looking to begin a campaign as a starter for the first time in his Duke career. The redshirt sophomore has appeared in 15 games across his career and started one.

The right guard spot could be a bit up in the air.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RT: Braden Miller

Braden Miller is the other incoming offensive lineman who will play a big role for the Blue Devils this season.

Miller has spent time at both Michigan State and California. This is his first year in Durham.