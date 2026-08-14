Updated Duke Football Projected Week 1 Offensive Starting Lineup
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The Duke Blue Devils have now gotten into a groove through their 2026 fall training camp ahead of the regular season. Duke will begin its slate at Wallace Wade Stadium against Tulane on Sep. 5.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will have lots of decisions to make over the next few weeks. With so many new faces and questions at several different position groups, it will probably be a while before most of the Week 1 starters are set in stone.
We projected Duke's offensive starters before camp started. Let's see if anything has changed.
QB: Walker Eget
Diaz has said that San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan are battling for the starting quarterback spot, but Eget's experience as a starter keeps him in the starting slot here.
In two seasons as the Spartans' starter, Eget threw for 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He tossed for over 300 yards in six games and over 400 in two last season, presenting some intrigue with his arm. However, his lack of Power Conference experience is noteworthy.
RB: Nate Sheppard
Sophomore running back Nate Sheppard is probably the more sure thing on the roster. Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fifth in average yards per carry (5.7), and fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9) as a rookie in Durham.
Sheppard will be a focal point of Duke's offense in 2026, though Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell looks like a quality RB2.
WR-Slot: Javen Nicholas
Nicholas brings speed to the Blue Devils' offense and could turn into a productive deep threat. The 5'9" receiver began his career as a walk-on at LSU and got his first real opportunity at receiver last fall with Charlotte. Nicholas tallied 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns, leading the 49ers in all of those categories.
WR-X: Jared Richardson
Richardson seems to be the favorite to take over as Duke's WR1 this season, and he assuredly has the most productive resume of any receiver on the team.
The 6'2" receiver has totaled 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 193 receptions throughout his career, earning FCS Football Central All-American honors in 2025 with Penn.
WR-Z: Jayden Moore
The third wide receiver spot for the Blue Devils feels like a complete toss-up between Jamien Little, Jaivon Solomon, and Jayden Moore. Moore is the only receiver of this trio to log a catch last season, as the redshirt sophomore totaled seven catches for 42 yards.
TE: Jeremiah Hasley
Jeremiah Hasley is arguably the best tight end in the ACC heading into the 2026 season, and he is only four touchdown receptions away from breaking the Blue Devils' tight end all-time touchdown record.
Hasley went for 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns a year ago and should be a primary target for whoever Duke's QB ends up being.
LT: Nick Del Grande
Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Braden Miller (California) will occupy the tackle spots left behind by Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina.
At 6'4" and 300 pounds, Del Grande was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection with the Chanticleers and earned 2025 Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt.
LG: Jordan Larsen
Larsen is entering his second year with the Blue Devils after transferring from South Dakota. He started all 14 games last season at left guard for Duke.
C: Matt Craycraft
Matt Craycraft has spent his entire collegiate career with the Blue Devils and started all 14 games at center for Duke in 2025.
Craycraft was on the field for 975 snaps last season and should see a similar number in 2026.
RG: Bradley Smith
Smith is looking to begin a campaign as a starter for the first time in his Duke career. The redshirt sophomore has appeared in 15 games across his career and started one.
The right guard spot could be a bit up in the air.
RT: Braden Miller
Braden Miller is the other incoming offensive lineman who will play a big role for the Blue Devils this season.
Miller has spent time at both Michigan State and California. This is his first year in Durham.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine