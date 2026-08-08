Duke Football Offseason Recap: Where Duke Improved (and Where It Didn't)

The Duke Blue Devils officially began their 2026 training camp with roughly a month to go until they kick off the regular season. Duke will open up against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 5.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff went through a lot of change at a myriad of positions on the field, leaving lots of question marks around the program heading into 2026.

There are definitely reasons for Duke fans to be hopeful heading into the year, but a lot of things will have to go right for the Blue Devils to realistically compete atop a wide-open Atlantic Coast Conference.

With training camp underway, let's go through some areas of the game Duke improved at this offseason, and maybe not so much.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Improved: Defensive Line

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean the Blue Devils improved personnel-wise, given that they lost stars Aaron Hall, Wesley Williams, and Vincent Anthony Jr., but the incoming unit presents lots of intrigue.

Duke took a step back defensively in 2025, finishing sixth in the ACC in sacks (26) and 12th in points allowed per game (29.4). The defensive line will feature several new faces and returners stepping into much bigger roles, but it has a lot of talent.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former 4-star recruits Bryce Davis and Owen Wafle will probably start right away alongside returners Preston Watson and Tyshon Reed. The unit experienced a few big losses this offseason, but it could be more statistically productive in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Improve: Wide Receivers

The Blue Devils lost their top three wide receivers from last season, as Cooper Barkate transferred to Miami, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

To replace that lost production, Duke brought in transfer wideouts Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte). Both were highly productive at the mid-major level in 2025, but it's hard to gauge how they will translate right away to the ACC.

Aside from the two newcomers, young guys such as Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, and Jamien Little will have to step up. The group is very unproven heading into the year.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improved: Linebacker

Duke lost a few heavy contributor LBs from last season in Jaiden Francois and Tre Freeman, but the duo of Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. might be the best unit on the team.

Aside from Mergott and Morris Jr., the Blue Devils have depth at the position with Kendall Johnson, Elliott Schaper, and Bradley Gompers. The unit has a ton of upside in 2026.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Improve: Quarterback

This is certainly the most obvious position, as Darian Mensah was the best QB in the ACC last season, leading the league in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34) while tossing just six interceptions.

It's hard not to think Duke will take a step back offensively this season. To replace Mensah, the program brought in San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, and has redshirt freshman Dan Mahan providing a bit of competition heading into fall camp. Time will tell how that battle unfolds.