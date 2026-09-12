5 Duke Football Players To Watch Against Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in an ACC-Big Ten showdown at 3:30 pm EST on FS1, looking to avenge their blowout defeat from last year in Durham. For all intents and purposes, this feels like a must-win.

For the last two years, Illinois has been one of the better programs in the Big Ten, though they have yet to reach the level of powerhouses such as Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana. On the other hand, Duke has been one of the more consistent and successful teams in the ACC for the past four years, and to avenge their loss to Illinois last year, they’ll need key depth players and starters to step up. Here are five key players to watch for Saturday.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week was a performance to forget for Eget, who didn’t look healthy or comfortable out there, especially in muggy conditions. When the pocket was dirty, it looked out of sorts, and it led to some significant misfires, going 13-of-26 for 131 yards passing. This must be better this weekend, especially with a stingy Illini defense.

If Eget continues to underperform, it might be time to give redshirt freshman Dan Mahan a bigger look this week or next.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley, Tight End

One of the ACC’s best tight ends had moments to produce last week against Tulane, but the ball either sailed over his head or was poorly placed for him to make an adequate play. Eget must be better, and offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer must find ways to get easy completions to Duke’s top pass-catcher. If the Blue Devils are to have any success against a tough defensive unit, Halsey should be in the mix.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs the ball down the sideline against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell, Running Back

The veteran running back did well in relief efforts for Nate Sheppard, and the same should be expected for the Blue Devils No. 2 tailback. I expect him to be featured more this week after Sheppard carried the ball over 30 times against the Green Wave, and having a quality backup who can handle 10-plus touches in relief is a great thing to have in your run game. Look for Duke to get Campbell involved throughout the matchup.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyshon Reed, Edge Rusher

With six pressures and two tackles, Reed showcased why he is one of the ACC’s most underrated pass rushers for the season alongside fellow rush mate Bryce Davis. Reed was disruptive and powerful against Tulane’s tackles and made some forceful plays against the run last weekend. Look for him to do more of the same this week as Duke’s defense looks to continue their run from Week 1.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Flowers, Cornerback

Flowers looked like the same player who wore No. 0 for the last four years, former All-American Chandler Rivers. The transfer from Western Kentucky was an adequate run defender with great discipline in space and the ability to maintain that in shell coverages and man assignments. Against a productive Illinois wide receiver corps, look for Flowers to continue his strong start to the year.