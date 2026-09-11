Key Truth Could Arise for Duke's New-Look Pass Rush

For many years, Manny Diaz has been one of the best defensive minds in college football. Whether it was calling great defenses at Mississippi State, Miami, or Penn State, those programs got the best from their respective units. The pressure of being head coach for the Hurricanes didn't serve him well, but he's found new purpose in Durham, North Carolina.

After the Duke Blue Devils' defense struggled last fall, the unit this season is off to a great start, limiting reigning AAC champion Tulane to three points while posting its best defensive effort in over a year. A key part of Duke's defensive success was its stout run defense and impressive pass rush, which seems to have more juice than expected.

Why Bryce Davis and Tyshon Reed Better Than Their Predecessors

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Duke's pass rush, junior Tyshon Reed and sophomore Bryce Davis were two of the best players on the field, showcasing their ability to disrupt the edge, whether they were force defenders, setting the edge, or squeezing gaps. As pass rushers, they were winning with rush variety and a versatile move set that made them lethal against Tulane's tackles.

I have a take that may stun some Blue Devils fans: Reed and Davis are a better duo than what Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony were last year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few reasons are their youth, skill sets, and ceilings. By a decent margin, both Davis and Reed are better athletes with more flexibility than Williams and Vincent. You could tell the difference even last season: Reed had a better get-off and first-step explosiveness than the veterans combined, both of whom are in the NFL now.

While Diaz is implementing a rotation at edge rusher to start the season between Davis, Reed, Kevin O'Connor, and Kobe Smith, it is clear the former two are the best pass rushers on the roster. Both of whom have the ceilings to not only be the best defenders on the roster, but one of the best pass-rush duos in the ACC. After last week's display, I don't think that is a stretch by any means.

Davis and Reed Could Be Special

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all fairness, this could be an overreaction to Week 1. However, their performance against a top Group of Six program coming off a conference title game and a CFP appearance is noteworthy for the Blue Devils. They needed this game to build confidence ahead of future ACC games and their upcoming matchup against Illinois.

If Reed and Davis continue to prove their Week 1 performances were no fluke, this could be the start of another great year for Duke and the emergence of a standout pass-rush duo with future pros written all over.