5 Duke Football Players To Watch vs. William & Mary

The Duke Blue Devils play in their final non-conference matchup of the season as they host FCS William & Mary in a “money” game.

With respect to the Tribe, the Blue Devils are likely to come away with a victory in this matchup. This is a chance for players on the depth chart to shine and for starters to put up big numbers against a championship series opponent that may be completely outmatched. Let’s look at five players to watch for Saturday’s bout at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know, I’m being a little selfish putting the nation’s best running back on this list, but it is hard not to get enough of him. Sheppard has a chance to put up some incredible numbers this weekend that would only further his case for being in the Heisman Trophy discussions later this season. While he may not play the entire game, assuming a blowout, Sheppard will continue to show the world just how gifted he is.

Sean Stover, Center

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' top-rated recruit this year could play some of his first snaps of the season depending on how Saturday’s game goes. Stover is the heir apparent to veteran Matt Craycraft and provides exceptional depth at both guard spots. While this game won’t provide a broader scope of how Stover could be for the Blue Devils' long-term plans, it will be fun just to see him in action as the future of the team’s interior front.

KD Cotton, Safety

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devil during the second half of the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another highly touted freshman from Duke’s 2026 rookie class, Cotton could certainly see the field at some point on Saturday. The Blue Devils have depth at safety, but flashes from the rookie defensive back and a strong offseason could lead to him becoming a long-term option at safety. This will certainly be a player to watch, especially if Duke hopes for a future return on investment.

Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ethan Johnson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven’t seen the talented pass-catcher from Charlotte this season outside of a negative play against Stanford last weekend. This week could finally open an opportunity for more targets in the passing game for the former Charlotte 49ers receiving leader. Watch out for Nicholas as a potential big play waiting to happen once he catches the football.

Dan Mahan, Quarterback

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will almost certainly see Mahan on the field this weekend against William & Mary. The highly touted redshirt freshman is being groomed as the Blue Devils' future quarterback. Look for Walker Eget’s backup to showcase both his arm and legs during the second half, assuming Duke is up big at this point in the contest.