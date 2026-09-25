Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard's Heisman Case Gaining Traction

The Duke Blue Devils are 3-0 after defeating Stanford 35-7 at Wallace Wade Stadium last weekend. Duke remains at home to host William & Mary this Saturday (3:30 pm ET, ACCNX).

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are in the midst of another highly successful campaign, one that far exceeds the general expectations for the program heading into the year.

The Blue Devils are led offensively by superstar sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. Before the season, we called him possibly the best running back in college football who no one was talking about. Through the first three weeks of the season, "who no one was talking about" can be removed from that sentence.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Star Nate Sheppard Has Legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidacy

The stud sophomore has been one of the most productive players in college football, and he might be the most valuable player in the entire sport. Duke has an identity, and it revolves around the run game. Sheppard leads that charge.

Sheppard currently leads the nation in rushing yards (528) and ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns (5). He is also averaging 6.4 yards per carry while leading the country in attempts (82).

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Jake Taylor (15) against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard has tallied multiple touchdowns in every game this season and has three touchdowns in two games. As the year goes on, Duke has to keep winning, and his production level has to stay where it is for him to have a chance to contend for the Heisman Trophy, but right now, he's in the mix.

Robert Griffin III recently released his top five Heisman Trophy candidates after Week 3, and Sheppard made the list at No. 5. Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney are ahead of the Blue Devil, in that order.

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Irony Behind Nate Sheppard's Heisman Case

It is a bit ironic that former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and Sheppard are in the mix for the Heisman Trophy in the early part of the season, given the dramatic end to Mensah's time in Durham. It seems that even though Sheppard decided to stick around, he is still finding success.

After the Blue Devils' 35-7 win over Stanford in Week 3, in which Sheppard went for 156 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, he discussed whether he's paying attention to his name being thrown around in Heisman discussions.

"I mean I definitely see it, you know, it's hard obviously nowadays not to see it," Sheppard said. "You know, we're only three games into the season, so I only take it with so much grain of salt and just keep trying to go out there and play."

It's early, but Sheppard is putting the nation on notice.