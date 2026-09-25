Two Areas Duke Football Can Improve Against William & Mary

The Duke Blue Devils are 3-0 after winning last week in their first ACC game of the season against the Stanford Cardinal. This game revealed a few things about the team as the program hosts William & Mary this weekend before their Week 5 bye.

Duke is trending up after blowing out Stanford as superstar running back Nate Sheppard continues his torrid pace; the offense continues to find balance, and the defense could be a sound unit in 2026. However, the Blue Devils still have a few things to figure out about themselves over the next two weeks. With that in mind, here are two areas Duke must improve this weekend (and beyond).

Interior Defensive Line

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) tries to elude the tackle of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's pass rush has been terrific so far, with defensive ends Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, and Kevin O'Connor producing after three games. It has been a fun group to watch, but the middle of the defensive trenches has been underwhelming, to say the least. No one has emerged as a prime standout at defensive tackle, and it could be concerning going into ACC play.

Anytime I've seen this group on the field, the middle of the defensive line cannot generate pressure. There are flashes of penetration in the run game, but far fewer in between. At some point, someone needs to make an impact.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) throws the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has a steady rotation going with David Anderson, Preston Watson, Owen Wafle, and Julius Columbus, just to name a handful. Against FCS William & Mary, this defensive front is naturally overpowering for a championship-series program. A productive day in the middle could help bolster confidence.

Explosive Passing Plays

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have gotten plenty of explosive plays on the ground for running back Nate Sheppard. What has been lacking is the vertical passing game. Sure, there have been some explosives from Jeremiah Hasley, Kavon Simmons, and Jaivon Solomon, but there haven't been "knock your socks off" big plays that become pivotal moments in a game.

This is the week Duke has a chance to unlock their vertical stem game with whoever they want at wide receiver. Quarterback Walker Eget has shown to get the ball to the third level with ease, but those shot plays must turn into something worthwhile ahead of the bye week. The one aspect I believe could complete the Blue Devils' offense is the threat of the deep ball.

Generate downfield plays, and confidence in the group should fester.