5 Reasons To Believe Duke Can Exceed Expectations This Season

The Duke football program isn't expected to make much noise in 2026.

After the transfer portal and NFL Draft depleted the Blue Devils of much of their production from last season's ACC title team, head coach Manny Diaz and Co. were left trying to piece together a formidable roster to compete near the top of the ACC once again.

There are certainly a lot of question marks around the Blue Devils heading into the year. However, there is hope for success. Let's break down five key reasons Duke football can exceed expectations this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Manny Diaz Has Exceeded Expectations in Both Years

Manny Diaz has been Duke's head coach for two seasons and has greatly exceeded expectations in both campaigns.

Similar to 2026, winning six games to become bowl-eligible was considered a success for the Blue Devils in 2024. Diaz went on to win nine games in his first year at the helm in Durham, marking the fourth season of nine or more wins for the Blue Devils since they joined the ACC in 1953.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Diaz brought the program to its first ACC Championship since 1989. Sure, Duke finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, and some wonky tiebreakers got it to the conference title game, but Diaz still brought the Blue Devils to the promised land.

In two seasons at Duke, Diaz has compiled an 18-9 record. He hasn't given fans any reason to bet against him, so why start now?

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Duke Brought in Intriguing Transfer Receivers

Duke lost its top three wide receivers from a season ago in Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami), Que'Sean Brown (transferred to Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (out of eligibility). Despite the lost production, the Blue Devils brought in two intriguing transfer receivers who could turn some heads.

It starts with 6'2" Penn transfer Jared Richardson, who is primed to take over Duke's WR1 role this season. The Blakeslee, PA native spent three years with the Quakers, notching 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033). He was named a First Team FCS Football Central All-American.

Alongside Richardson will be Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas, a 5'9" speed demon who has the makeup of a serious deep threat for the Blue Devils.

Nicholas transferred to Charlotte after spending the first few years of his career at LSU as a walk-on. In his lone season with the 49ers, Nicholas tallied 60 receptions for 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Nate Sheppard Is One of Nation's Top Running Backs

Former 3-star recruit Nate Sheppard came out of nowhere in 2025 to completely take over Duke's backfield.

In 2025, Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

Behind an offensive line that has the potential to be one of the better units in the ACC, Sheppard should thrive and could legitimately become a top-five-to-ten running back in college football. Duke's offense will run through him.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

4. Defensive Front Can Get Back to Prominence

It was the defense that led the Blue Devils in 2024, and that will likely have to be the case again for the program to have success in 2026.

In 2024, Duke led the ACC in sacks (43), fumbles forced (19), and fumbles recovered (14), and finished fifth in interceptions (13).

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have several intriguing returners on the defensive front, such as Bryce Davis, Preston Watson, and Kevin O'Connor. Additionally, Diaz and Co. rebuilt the secondary through the portal, adding Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), Kyon Loud (Montana), and Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas).

Duke took a step back defensively last year, but it has the potential to return to dominance in 2026.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Light Schedule

Duke's 2026 schedule as a whole certainly isn't daunting, to say the least.

The Blue Devils will only face four of the top nine teams in the ACC standings last season, and squads like Virginia, which sat atop the conference standings last season, took a step back.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN FPI, the highest-rated team Duke will face is Miami (No. 7). Outside of the Darian Mensah-led Hurricanes, Duke will take on four more programs ranked inside the top 50.

There won't be many marquee win opportunities for the Blue Devils, but there is a chance to stack wins.