The Two Duke Football Newcomers Battling for WR1 Spot

The Duke football program will be one of the more interesting teams to follow in college football this season, but not necessarily for all the best reasons.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff were forced to rummage through the transfer portal for offensive replacements after star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate both hit the portal at the very last second.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, the Blue Devils are coming off their first ACC Championship title since 1989, and at least in a general sense, a successful 2026 campaign would be a bowl game appearance. That doesn't happen too often.

A lot of the depletion of the Blue Devils' offensive unit was out of the hands of Diaz and his staff, but it's now their job to retool it and at least give it a fighting chance to be competitive. Duke brought in a few intriguing skill position players via the portal, and two of those newcomers are battling for the team's wide receiver one spot.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas Battling for Duke's Top Receiver Spot

Diaz and Co. brought in two intriguing receiver additions via the portal in Jared Richardson from Penn and Javen Nicholas from Charlotte. After Duke lost Barkate, Que'Sean Brown (Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (eligibility), the team's top three wideouts from a season ago, the WR1 spot is wide open, and it feels like a race between Richardson and Nicholas.

Richardson comes to Duke after spending his entire four-year college career with the Quakers, totaling 193 receptions for 2,505 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2025, the 6'2" wideout established himself as the best receiver in the Ivy League.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson had 80 receptions for 1,033 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, leading the Ivy in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and finishing second in yards. He was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American.

The Blakeslee, PA native has the build and skill set of a true No. 1 receiving option for a Power Conference team, but Nicholas brings previous experience from an SEC program and a ton of speed and athleticism.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas began his career at LSU as a preferred walk-on, but appeared mainly on special teams. He transferred to Charlotte ahead of the 2025 season, where he was the clear-cut top receiver on a bad 49ers team.

The New Orleans native tallied 60 receptions for 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading Charlotte in all of those categories, albeit on a team that went 1-11.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ethan Johnson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who's the Favorite Right Now?

I'd say Richardson has more of a WR1-ready skill set, but the two could complement each other very well on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage.

Richardson is a big target with the ability to rise above defenders, whereas Nicholas, at 5'9", displays lightning speed and could be the ultimate deep threat in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's quick, air-raid scheme.

Granted, both are fairly unproven at the Power Conference level, but they could certainly form a duo that could shock some people in the ACC.