Every QB Duke Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Duke football program is looking to defend its 2025 ACC Championship, the program's first conference crown since 1980.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff dealt with tons of roster turnover this offseason, but the Blue Devils have a fairly manageable slate in 2026.

There aren't a ton of elite quarterbacks Duke will go up against next season, but there are a couple. Let's rank every starting quarterback the Blue Devils will go up against next season, ranked from best to worst.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Derrick Gurley (William & Mary)

Derrick Gurley is the only quarterback on the Tribe's roster who saw game action last season. He attempted one pass against Hampton in a 55-14 victory.

Starter Tyler Hughes transferred to Wyoming this offseason. The QB competition is likely open, but we will project Gurley here despite his very limited game action through two seasons at William & Mary.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

11. Davis Warren (Stanford)

Warren is a former walk-on at Michigan who spent five years with the program. He missed the entire 2025 campaign with a torn ACL and now will look for one more starting shot with the Cardinal.

In 2024 with the Wolverines, Warren made nine appearances, tallying 1,199 passing yards to go along with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Mason McKenzie (Boston College)

McKenzie will enter his redshirt junior season with Boston College after beginning his career at Saginaw Valley State. Across his time at the Division II level, McKenzie totaled over 4,300 yards in the air and 31 touchdowns, as well as over 1,600 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

He earned GLIAC Freshman of the Year in 2024 and GLIAC Player of the Year in 2025. McKenzie will now make a major leap to the Power Conference level.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. Alberto Mendoza (Georgia Tech)

The brother of Fernando Mendoza might be a national champ, but he doesn't have quite the same expectations as his brother, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mendoza transferred to Georgia Tech after spending two years at Indiana. The 6'2" Miami native appeared in nine games for the Hoosiers in 2025, totaling 286 passing yards, five touchdowns, and an interception on 24 attempts.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Gio Lopez (Wake Forest)

After an impressive 2024 season with South Alabama, Lopez transferred to North Carolina, hoping to be the team's mainstay at the quarterback position in the first year under head coach Bill Belichick. Things didn't quite go to plan.

In 11 games, Lopez tallied 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions for a UNC team that went just 4-8 overall. He will now look to revive his career as a starter at Wake Forest.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Billy Edwards Jr./Travis Burgess/Miles O'Neill (North Carolina)

The North Carolina QB race feels totally up in the air between Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr., Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, and incoming 4-star freshman Travis Burgess.

Edwards was solid at Maryland in 2024, going for 2,881 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and nine picks. However, he missed almost all of the 2025 season with the Badgers due to injury.

O'Neill spent the first two seasons of his career with the Aggies, seeing time in seven games in 2025 and totaling 120 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on 7-of-14 (50%) passing. Burgess is an intriguing prospect, but he feels like the biggest long shot to start.

Oct 19, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kadin Semonza (3) throws the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

6. Kadin Semonza (Tulane)

Tulane is another open quarterback battle, but we will favor Semonza here with his prior starting experience.

Semonza transferred from Ball State to Tulane in the spring of 2025. The 5'11" signal caller appeared in four games as a true freshman, totaling 480 passing yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a full-time starter in 2025, Semonza completed 275-of-426 (64.6%) passes for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, earning MAC Freshman of the Year.

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) during the fourth quarter at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Christopher Vizzina (Clemson)

Vizzina is a former 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, who will replace long-time Tigers starter Cade Klubnik. He attempted a pass in five games in 2025, totaling 406 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while completing 45-of-71 (63.4%) passing.

Vizzina was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Beau Pribula (Virginia)

Chandler Morris was denied a waiver for the 2026 season, paving the way for the Missouri transfer Pribula to step in.

Pribula spent three years at Penn State before earning the chance to be a full-time starter at Mizzou in 2025. The York, PA native completed 182-of-270 (67.4%) passes for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for a Tigers squad that went 8-5 and 4-4 in the SEC, ironically losing to Virginia in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 13-7.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. CJ Bailey (NC State)

Bailey will be entering his true junior season with the Wolfpack, spending his entire collegiate career in Raleigh.

The 6'6", 210-pound QB has been the regular starter for NC State for two seasons, totaling 5,518 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions to go along with 494 yards on the ground and 11 rushing scores.

Bailey went for 364 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three picks in a 45-33 loss to Duke last season.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) runs with the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Katin Houser (Illinois)

Houser transferred to Illinois following two seasons at Michigan State and two at East Carolina. The California native started seven games for the Pirates in 2024 and all 12 games in 2025.

Across his two seasons with East Carolina, Houser threw for 5,306 yards, along with 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He has one season of eligibility remaining with the Fighting Illini.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Darian Mensah (Miami)

This one stings, but presents a fantastic revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils after Mensah's shocking transfer from Duke to Miami this offseason.

After transferring to Duke from Tulane, Mensah was the best quarterback in the ACC in 2025. He led the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing just six interceptions.

Mensah led the Blue Devils to their first ACC title in over 30 years.