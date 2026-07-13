Every QB Duke Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best
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The Duke football program is looking to defend its 2025 ACC Championship, the program's first conference crown since 1980.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff dealt with tons of roster turnover this offseason, but the Blue Devils have a fairly manageable slate in 2026.
There aren't a ton of elite quarterbacks Duke will go up against next season, but there are a couple. Let's rank every starting quarterback the Blue Devils will go up against next season, ranked from best to worst.
12. Derrick Gurley (William & Mary)
Derrick Gurley is the only quarterback on the Tribe's roster who saw game action last season. He attempted one pass against Hampton in a 55-14 victory.
Starter Tyler Hughes transferred to Wyoming this offseason. The QB competition is likely open, but we will project Gurley here despite his very limited game action through two seasons at William & Mary.
11. Davis Warren (Stanford)
Warren is a former walk-on at Michigan who spent five years with the program. He missed the entire 2025 campaign with a torn ACL and now will look for one more starting shot with the Cardinal.
In 2024 with the Wolverines, Warren made nine appearances, tallying 1,199 passing yards to go along with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
10. Mason McKenzie (Boston College)
McKenzie will enter his redshirt junior season with Boston College after beginning his career at Saginaw Valley State. Across his time at the Division II level, McKenzie totaled over 4,300 yards in the air and 31 touchdowns, as well as over 1,600 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
He earned GLIAC Freshman of the Year in 2024 and GLIAC Player of the Year in 2025. McKenzie will now make a major leap to the Power Conference level.
9. Alberto Mendoza (Georgia Tech)
The brother of Fernando Mendoza might be a national champ, but he doesn't have quite the same expectations as his brother, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mendoza transferred to Georgia Tech after spending two years at Indiana. The 6'2" Miami native appeared in nine games for the Hoosiers in 2025, totaling 286 passing yards, five touchdowns, and an interception on 24 attempts.
8. Gio Lopez (Wake Forest)
After an impressive 2024 season with South Alabama, Lopez transferred to North Carolina, hoping to be the team's mainstay at the quarterback position in the first year under head coach Bill Belichick. Things didn't quite go to plan.
In 11 games, Lopez tallied 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions for a UNC team that went just 4-8 overall. He will now look to revive his career as a starter at Wake Forest.
7. Billy Edwards Jr./Travis Burgess/Miles O'Neill (North Carolina)
The North Carolina QB race feels totally up in the air between Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr., Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, and incoming 4-star freshman Travis Burgess.
Edwards was solid at Maryland in 2024, going for 2,881 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and nine picks. However, he missed almost all of the 2025 season with the Badgers due to injury.
O'Neill spent the first two seasons of his career with the Aggies, seeing time in seven games in 2025 and totaling 120 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on 7-of-14 (50%) passing. Burgess is an intriguing prospect, but he feels like the biggest long shot to start.
6. Kadin Semonza (Tulane)
Tulane is another open quarterback battle, but we will favor Semonza here with his prior starting experience.
Semonza transferred from Ball State to Tulane in the spring of 2025. The 5'11" signal caller appeared in four games as a true freshman, totaling 480 passing yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a full-time starter in 2025, Semonza completed 275-of-426 (64.6%) passes for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, earning MAC Freshman of the Year.
5. Christopher Vizzina (Clemson)
Vizzina is a former 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, who will replace long-time Tigers starter Cade Klubnik. He attempted a pass in five games in 2025, totaling 406 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while completing 45-of-71 (63.4%) passing.
Vizzina was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
4. Beau Pribula (Virginia)
Chandler Morris was denied a waiver for the 2026 season, paving the way for the Missouri transfer Pribula to step in.
Pribula spent three years at Penn State before earning the chance to be a full-time starter at Mizzou in 2025. The York, PA native completed 182-of-270 (67.4%) passes for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for a Tigers squad that went 8-5 and 4-4 in the SEC, ironically losing to Virginia in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 13-7.
3. CJ Bailey (NC State)
Bailey will be entering his true junior season with the Wolfpack, spending his entire collegiate career in Raleigh.
The 6'6", 210-pound QB has been the regular starter for NC State for two seasons, totaling 5,518 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions to go along with 494 yards on the ground and 11 rushing scores.
Bailey went for 364 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three picks in a 45-33 loss to Duke last season.
2. Katin Houser (Illinois)
Houser transferred to Illinois following two seasons at Michigan State and two at East Carolina. The California native started seven games for the Pirates in 2024 and all 12 games in 2025.
Across his two seasons with East Carolina, Houser threw for 5,306 yards, along with 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He has one season of eligibility remaining with the Fighting Illini.
1. Darian Mensah (Miami)
This one stings, but presents a fantastic revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils after Mensah's shocking transfer from Duke to Miami this offseason.
After transferring to Duke from Tulane, Mensah was the best quarterback in the ACC in 2025. He led the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing just six interceptions.
Mensah led the Blue Devils to their first ACC title in over 30 years.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine