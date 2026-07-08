Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 18

It seems like we have been on a hot streak with the defensive players on our Duke football 2026 top 30 countdown, but here we are with another member of the defensive side of the ball.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff put in work this offseason in the transfer portal to rebuild what was lost on defense to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Duke lost key pieces such as Chandler Rivers, Wesley Williams, and Vincent Anthony Jr. to the 2026 NFL Draft. Terry Moore, although he did not play in 2025, transferred to Ohio State after the season.

As a result, Diaz and Co. now need the new additions or returners from the bottom of the depth chart to step up in a big way in 2026 in order for the Blue Devils to have a legitimate chance to compete near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in 2026.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have spoken on this in previous top 30 stories in this series (links to all stories can be found at the bottom of this article), but it's hard to imagine the Blue Devil offense does not take a healthy step back in 2026.

As Duke fans know, that starts with the loss of star quarterback Darian Mensah, and the losses of the team's top three wide receivers in Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. Running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley, both of whom we will get into later in this series, are back. However, it is still fairly difficult to imagine the offense is near the level it was a year ago.

Tony the Tiger dumps Frosted Flakes on Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, after a 42-39 win against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But what that does mean is that Duke can once again thrive on defense, similar to how it operated in 2024, when it won nine games in its first season under Diaz as head coach. The Blue Devils were a bottom-tier offense in the ACC, but their arguably best collective defense propelled the program to a vastly successful campaign.

Most position groups for the Blue Devils heading into the 2026 campaign have question marks that are probably far from being answered. However, arguably the best position group on the team, at least in the preseason, is the linebacker corps.

Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) goes to tackle Clemson Tigers running back Gideon Davidson (9) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. returned a few depth players from a season ago, leaving veteran presences ready to take the reins from the stars who are now gone from the program. Earlier in the spring, Diaz highlighted his confidence with the front seven heading into training camp.

“We’re excited about what we’re bringing back," Diaz said this spring. "Our defensive end room, we’ve done a really good job in recruiting. We rotate a lot of guys on the defensive line, so it’s not like, if you look at our snap counts, it’s pretty well distributed.”

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Gideon Davidson (9) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) during the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line and linebacker units could be back to prominence, representing similar production to the 2024 squad. However, that means veteran returners step up. That is where we will continue our 2026 top 30 players series.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) tries to avoid Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) and linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson

Linebacker Kendall Johnson is entering his redshirt junior campaign in Durham, spending his entire collegiate career with the Blue Devils. 2026 looks like the year he will finally be a mainstay among the front seven for an entire season.

Johnson was rated as a 3-star prospect out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, MD, ranked as the No. 1,142 overall player, No. 93 linebacker, and No. 20 player out of the state of Maryland, according to the 247Sports 2023 Composite Rankings. He held offers from Power Conference programs such as Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, but chose Duke, looking to climb the depth chart quickly.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman in 2023, Johnson appeared in four games, totaling seven tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. After maintaining his redshirt in 2023, Johnson saw much more time on the field the next season.

In 2024, the redshirt freshman appeared in 12 games for a Duke team that went 9-4 in its first year under Diaz, tallying 12 total tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss. He returned to the program in 2025, but still struggled to be a heavy contributor along the defensive front due to injuries.

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson played in 10 games and started two for the ACC Champions in 2025 and compiled 37 tackles, two pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble. Despite the inconsistency with injuries, it was clear a role was carved out for the Maryland native.

The Blue Devils were extremely deep at linebacker last season, making it tough for Johnson to establish himself as a consistent starter. Now, Jaiden Francois and Tre Freeman, two of the program's leading tacklers among linebackers, have departed. Still, there are several talents with whom Johnson will be battling for time.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Luke Mergott, Nick Morris Jr., Bradley Gompers, and Elliott Schaper are back, and all of them could make serious pushes to be regular starters on the defensive side of the ball if healthy. Nonetheless, Johnson has the talent to be one of the names in the mix.

It is the depth at the linebacker spot for the Blue Devils that makes the position group so enticing to follow this offseason. Diaz and Co. have a myriad of options to look to throughout the summer, and as the team's first regular season game rolls around.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is an established veteran within the Duke program and has been waiting for his turn for a few seasons now. With the starting linebacker spots seemingly up for grabs, Johnson will be one of the key names to watch as the offseason moves forward.

The 2026 Duke Blue Devils will likely have to run through their defense to find consistent success. That starts with a stellar front seven, which Diaz and Co. built in 2024. This team continues to remind me of that nine-win club, and Johnson will be one of the veterans Duke needs to step up.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18), cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) bring down Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre