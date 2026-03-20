5 Things Duke Fans Need to Know About TCU

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils narrowly advanced to the Round of 32, defeating 16-seed Siena 71-65. It was a nail-biter of a contest for Duke fans around the nation, as the Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room in a 43-32 deficit.

Nonetheless, Duke was able to get it done and move on for a chance to play in the Sweet Sixteen. On Saturday, the Blue Devils will face 9-seed TCU, which took down 8-seed Ohio State 66-64 in the Round of 64.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club looked extremely sloppy, but this close call for the Blue Devils could be exactly what the team needs. It will be extremely important for Duke to come out of the gates on a much cleaner slate this weekend against a battle-tested Horned Frogs squad out of the Big 12.

Here are five things Duke fans should know about Jamie Dixon's club before it takes on the Blue Devils this weekend.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) reacts with guard Brock Harding (2) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

TCU Believes Big 12 Is Different

The Big 12 was likely the best conference in college basketball this season. It boasts one of the 1-seeds and two of the 2-seeds in March Madness. The Horned Frogs knew they were battle-tested heading into the NCAA Tournament, and didn't hesitate to let the nation know.

David Punch found Xavier Edmonds for a go-ahead layup with just a few seconds to go against OSU, which ultimately handed the Horned Frogs the victory. Edmonds wasn't shy about the team's Big 12 path this year.

Feb 12, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) shoots as Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Davonte Davis (4) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"We just felt like them as a Big Ten team, they just haven't felt or seen a defense like ours," Edmonds said following the win over Ohio State. "Being in the Big 12, and the different level of physicality and intensity, we just wanted to go out there and show them what Big 12 basketball is about."

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts to a call Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TCU Boasts Elite Wins, But Holds Tough Losses

Becoming a tournament team from the Big 12 isn't easy, and the Horned Frogs boast some quality wins. TCU holds wins over 1-seed Florida, 2-seed Iowa State, 5-seed Texas Tech, and 5-seed Wisconsin.

However, Dixon's squad also owns losses to New Orleans and Notre Dame. It's a volatile team, but it has proven it can take down elite opponents.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Gabe Cupps (4) dribbles the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs David Punch (15) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

David Punch and Xavier Edmonds Makes Dynamic Duo

Aside from Punch connecting with Edmonds for the game-winning bucket against the Buckeyes, the duo has been elite this season.

Punch and Edmonds combine for 26.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.9 blocks a night while both shooting over 50% from the field on the campaign. Against Ohio State, the duo combined for 32 points and 21 rebounds while connecting on the winning shot.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon answers questions during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

TCU Is One of the Smallest Teams in College Basketball

The Horned Frogs rank 322nd nationally in average height, 200th in two-point field goal percentage (51.3), 156th in two-point field goal percentage defense (51.3), and 158th in average two-point field goal attempt (5.9), according to KenPom.

Duke thrives inside the perimeter, ranking eighth in the country in two-point field goal percentage (60.8) and 21st in average two-point attempt distance (4.8). The Blue Devils win by dominating the paint, and TCU will struggle to match the overwhelming length of the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Horned Frogs Are In Major Sweet Sixteen Drought

TCU hasn't made the Sweet Sixteen since 1968, and now has a chance to break that streak with a win over the East Region's top seed. Despite making the big dance five times since the 2017-18 season, the Horned Frogs have been unable to break through.

This is a Duke team vulnerable with its current injuries, and it can't downplay TCU in any way.