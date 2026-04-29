Duke Schedules Perfect Revenge Matchup for Next Season

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has never been afraid to give his guys a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule throughout the regular season, and we are already seeing marquee matchups scheduled for the 2026-27 campaign.

In this past season's Elite Eight, the 1-seed Blue Devils fell to 2-seed UConn in gut-wrenching fashion. Next year, Scheyer and Co. will have a chance at redemption.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke To Meet UConn Next Season on Thanksgiving Eve

Duke and UConn are finalizing an agreement to face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Eve next season. A timetable for an official announcement is unknown.

Both the Blue Devils and Huskies will enter the 2026-27 campaign as two of the premier teams in college basketball, making this date a heavyweight bout between two of the presumed National Championship contenders early in the season.

NEWS: UConn and Duke are finalizing an agreement to meet in a neutral site game on Thanksgiving Eve in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/bl14Cf8ONT — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 29, 2026

Duke is heading into the 2026-27 campaign as arguably the deepest team in college basketball, returning four of its top six scorers in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr. The Blue Devils are also getting redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins back.

Scheyer landed two high-profile transfers in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, and the program is also bringing in the No. 2 overall 2026 recruiting class.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for Dan Hurley's Huskies, they are bringing back key pieces such as Silas Demary Jr., Jayden Ross, and stud sophomore Braylon Mullins, who drilled the late three to advance UConn to the Final Four against Duke.

UConn also landed former Duke wing Nik Khamenia via the transfer portal. However, Solo Ball, the program's third-leading scorer last season, will miss the entire 2026-27 campaign due to injury.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Duke took on Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic on Thanksgiving. The Blue Devils took down the Razorbacks 80-71 at the United Center in Chicago.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Has Opportunity for Revenge

Duke fans everywhere are probably still processing the heartbreak that came from the Elite Eight defeat to UConn, but now Scheyer's club will have a chance for revenge.

The Blue Devils are seeking a second Final Four appearance in three seasons, while the Huskies are vying for a third national title in the last five seasons. Both programs could very well enter the Thanksgiving Eve bout as top-five teams in the land, posing for an elite early-season matchup before conference play gets rolling.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

This will not be the last marquee date Scheyer schedules for next year.