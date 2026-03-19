The Key Advantage Duke Has That Numbers Can't Tell

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is filled with one of the biggest talent pools in recent memory. It seems like there are anywhere from six to 10 teams that could realistically cut down the nets in early April. The Duke Blue Devils enter the big dance on top as the tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

By the numbers, the Blue Devils are the best team in college basketball. Duke is entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team at KenPom, the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, and the No. 1 team in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club will enter March Madness with a 17-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, tied for the most of any team in college basketball, as well as an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents, the most of any program this season and tied for the most in the AP Poll era.

Nonetheless, in March, anything can happen. This tournament gets its fame from heavyweights like Duke getting upset early. However, there is one advantage that the Blue Devils have over every other squad that numbers can't reveal.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer's Winning History Has To be Taken Seriously

Cameron Boozer entered his collegiate career with the Blue Devils regarded as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all time. Simply put, Boozer won at every level he ever played at.

Along with twin brother Cayden, the pair won four state championships at Columbus High School (FL) and a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after being named tournament MVP after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They also won two gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship, along with dominance at the grassroots circuit, winning three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam Championships with Nightrydas Elite.

Cameron ended his high school career as a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why It Matters

Cameron Boozer has literally only won for pretty much his entire basketball career. That has only continued with Duke. The 6'9" forward is the runaway favorite to win the National Player of the Year award and has been the catalyst for a Blue Devils squad that owns the best resume in college basketball and secured the No. 1 overall seed in the big dance.

If history is any indicator, there's really no reason to believe Duke won't cut down the nets in early April. The numbers won't tell you this one, but with the sheer consistency, it has to matter.