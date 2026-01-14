Duke Adds Ivy League Running Back to Transfer Portal Class

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have had an interesting 2026 transfer portal window. While the Blue Devils have seen several key players, including Que’Sean Browna and Terry Moore, transfer out of the program, they have also brought in several talented transfers.

One of Duke’s most recent portal additions came from a former Yale running back who will bring veteran leadership and much-needed depth to the Blue Devils’ backfield in 2026.

Blue Devils Land Yale Running Back Transfer

On Jan. 13, Duke Football announced that it had added Wilhelm (Billy) Daal, a Yale running back transfer, to their portal class. Diaz reported that the former Ivy League star had signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution, officially solidifying his status as a member of the Blue Devils' 2026 roster.

Daal is originally from Amityville, New York, and didn’t receive much interest from FBS programs coming out of high school. He ultimately signed with Yale as a member of the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class and has spent the last four seasons with the program.

After limited meaningful playing time in his first two years at Yale, he appeared in three games for the Billdogs in 2024, totaling 49 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

The rivalry trophy for the annual high school football game between Croswell-Lexington and Yale is seen at Pioneer Stadium in Croswell on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. | Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Daal became a key part of Yale’s offense, appearing in all 12 of the team’s games and rushing for 439 yards and two touchdowns on 80 carries, including a 112-yard performance against Colbumia. He entered the portal at the end of the season and now joins Duke with one year of eligibility remaining.

Running back isn’t Duke’s most pressing need, as they are set to return Nate Sheppard next season. Still, the Blue Devils needed depth at the position behind their lead back and have now added it by landing Daal and Rutgers transfer C.J. Campbell.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the addition of Daal, the Blue Devils’ 2026 transfer portal class now ranks 59th nationally and 13th in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

While Duke hasn’t assembled the most impressive transfer portal class in the country, Diaz and his staff have done a good job of addressing the roster’s most pressing needs and bringing in quality players who will immediately contribute to the team’s success in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Although it’s unlikely that Daal will be a starter for the Blue Devils in 2026, he should still see the field a decent amount and be a solid rotational running back in Duke’s offense.