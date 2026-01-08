Duke Adds Talented Running Back to Transfer Portal Class

The 2026 college football transfer portal window has reached its halfway point, and the first week has been filled with action and chaos. Over 4,000 college players have entered the portal so far, and coaching staffs have been scrambling to add talent to their rosters heading into next season.

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have been relatively active in the transfer portal, landing several proven college football standouts, including a Rutgers running back transfer who should play a big role in the Blue Devils’ offense in 2026.

Rutgers Running Back Transfer Commits to Duke

On Wednesday evening, On3's Pete Nakos reported that C.J. Campbell, a transfer running back from Rutgers, had committed to Duke. Campbell’s commitment came on the heels of an official visit he took with the Blue Devils.

Campbell is a veteran running back who began his career at Florida State after walking on to the Seminoles out of Bay High School in Kaplan, Louisiana. He spent three seasons in Tahhalasee, seeing limited action in his first two years, but rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown during his redshirt sophomore season in 2023.

At the end of the 2023 season, Campbell entered the portal and transferred to FAU, where he had a strong 2024 campaign, rushing for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games with the Owls. He re-entered the portal at the end of the year and committed to Rutgers for the 2025 season.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs the ball getting past South Florida Bulls defensive back James Chenault (32) as Owls wide receiver Marlyn Johnson (11) follows along during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Campbell appeared in only three games for the Scarlett Knights this season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, which granted him an extra year of eligibility. 2026 will be his only year at Duke and his final season of college football, but he should be an immediate impact player on the Blue Devils’ offense next year.

Rivals' transfer portal rankings list the veteran back as a three-star prospect, the No. 499 overall player in the portal, and the No. 56 running back.

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back CJ Campbell Jr. (22) runs with the ball into the endzone for a touchdown against the North Alabama Lions during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils are returning star running back Nate Sheppard for his sophomore season, they’ll be without Anderson Castle, who rushed for 488 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, because he is out of eligibility. Campbell will likely step in to fill Castle’s role as a change-of-pace back and help ease Sheppard’s workload throughout the season.

With the addition of Campbell, Duke has officially secured nine commitments through the portal, and their transfer class ranks 46th nationally according to 247Sports. The Blue Devils still have plenty of work to do over the next week, but Diaz and his staff have done a fantastic job so far.

