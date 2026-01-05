Duke Football Adds a Pair of Transfer Portal Commits

Heading into the 2026 college football transfer portal window, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz had plenty of needs to address. So far, the Blue Devils have been very active, making progress with several of their top targets.

After securing their first portal commitment from Western Kentucky cornerback transfer Dylan Flowers on Saturday, the Blue Devils had even more success on Sunday, adding two more portal commits to their class.

Duke Adds Two Transfer Portal Commits

On Jan. 5, Duke secured commitments from two portal prospects: Kyon Loud, a cornerback transfer from Montana, and Nate Kurisky, a tight end transfer from Louisville.

Both Loud and Kurisky are three-star transfer prospects and will be significant additions to the Blue Devils' roster heading into 2026. Although they play on opposite sides of the ball, they should both make an immediate impact for Duke.

Here’s a closer look at Loud and Kurisky and how they will contribute to the Blue Devils' success next season.

More on Loud

Loud has been at Montana State for the past two seasons, appearing in 20 games and recording 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six defended passes. He entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining and should be an immediate starter for a Duke secondary that desperately needs more talent.

Source: Duke has received a commitment from Montana CB Kyon Loud, a top corner transfer. He had one of the lowest catch rates of any FCS corner this year and is expected to have three years remaining. He'd received significant Power Four interest. pic.twitter.com/GCYhffRmKx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

While Loud was a standout corner for Montana State, questions remain about whether his game will translate to the Power Four level. Still, he’s an athletic, physical cornerback who will see plenty of snaps for the Blue Devils in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 739 overall player in the portal, and the No. 84 cornerback.

More on Kurisky

Kurisky has spent the last four seasons with Louisville, seeing significant playing time in three of them. He has appeared in a total of 40 games throughout his career, recording 50 catches for 410 yards and seven touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will be a fantastic addition to Duke’s tight end room next season.

While Kursisky isn’t necessarily an elite receiving tight end, he can still make plays as a pass catcher and, most importantly, impact the run game with his blocking. He’ll be a complementary piece alongside returning Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley and should see the field often in 2026.

Louisville transfer TE Nate Kurisky has committed to Duke, a source tells ESPN.



Kurisky has 50 career catches for 410 yards and 7 TDs and brings more than 1,400 snaps of playing experience to the Blue Devils. pic.twitter.com/K3YtXCTpzl — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 4, 2026

Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 1004 overall player in the portal, and the No. 50 tight end.

