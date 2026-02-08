Future Duke Basketball Player Erupts on Senior Night

Early Duke basketball signee Cameron Williams powered his St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) Knights to an 88-55 blowout home win on Thursday night. That outing marked the 7-foot, 210-pound power forward's Senior Night, and there's no doubt he gave his fans a performance to remember, pouring in 32 points across only three quarters of action in the contest.

Williams, who currently stacks up at No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, earned the following recognition and highlight reel courtesy of SLAM HS Hoops:

5⭐ Duke commit Cameron Williams dropped 32 PTS on his senior night 🚨😈



He's ranked #2 overall on ESPN 🔥🔥🔥@slam_university @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/r4WYfJrtb4 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) February 7, 2026

Just two nights earlier, in what was his first game donning the McDonald's All American distinction, Williams caught the attention of Courtside Films, as he "put on a show" in leading the Knights to a 71-49 victory over the visiting Saguaro High School (Ariz.) Sabercats.

7-Foot Duke commit Cameron Williams put on a show last night! First game as a McDonald's All-American 🍔 pic.twitter.com/Mjml3P845z — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) February 4, 2026

And on Friday night, the projected one-and-done lottery pick eclipsed 20 points again to fuel a 74-61 road win over the Arcadia High School (Ariz.) Titans. Check out how Williams, boasting nearly a 7-foot-2 wingspan, helped St. Mary's extend its lead in the third quarter by grabbing a defensive rebound and pushing the ball ahead in transition before finishing with a smooth layup:

@wearesmhoops continues to pull away, 3Q Cameron Williams with the board will play give n go with Carter Bagley finish with the lay in, Knights lead @ArcadiaHoops 55-39 4Q Williams with 21 pic.twitter.com/R3OuyPzxl8 — Kevin McCabe (@KevinMcCabe987) February 7, 2026

Duke Basketball Set to Welcome Another McDonald's All American

Cameron Williams isn't the only Duke basketball recruiting pledge on tap to suit up in the 2026 McDonald's All American Game, slated to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN).

While Williams will play for the West squad in the prestigious annual prep showcase, future Blue Devil point guard Deron Rippey Jr., a five-star at Blair Academy (N.J.), will put his speed, hops, and advanced skillset on display for the East.

Fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, who have finished with the top-ranked class in three of the past four cycles, enjoy a four-deep 2026 recruiting haul, which also features Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. As things stand, the Duke basketball collection ranks No. 1 in the country.

