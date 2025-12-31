Duke Aims to End 2025 Season With Bowl Victory

The Duke Blue Devils football team has had a great 2025 season. And they want to close it off with a big-time win in their Bowl game. The Blue Devils are facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl. It is going to be another chance for Duke to show they can beat another good team in a different conference. Yes, they wanted to get into the college football playoff, but they have an opportunity to change it in the future, in this game.

The last time we saw this Duke team was in the ACC championship game, where they pulled one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. That was a game where a lot of people were not giving them a chance to win, and many did not want them to win because of the impact it had on the college football playoffs. But they did it anyway and are going to ride that momentum they have into the Sun Bowl. Another win for them, and it will complete another great season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is not going to be easy in this one, as they are playing another team that is good and wants to beat a conference champion as well. But head coach Manny Diaz is going to have his team ready and ready to win. He did not come all the way to El Paso, Texas, to lose. He wants it all, and that is going out there and proving once again why this Duke team was a special one.

Sun Bowl Picks

"Duke probably is disappointed it's not getting a shot at the CFP, but it will get a great chance to get a bowl win playing against a depleted Arizona State team," said Jordan Mendoza of USA Today.

Manny Diaz, head football coach of Duke football, dances with a folklorico dancer upon arrival at the Marriott El Paso on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona State has a depleted roster from opt outs, but veteran quarterback Jeff Sims ends his career on a high note with a prolific showing against the Blue Devils," said Austin Curtright of USA Today.

"All the injuries, opt-outs, and transfers are catching up to Arizona State. Duke shouldn't have too much trouble in this one," said Jon Hoefling.

Duke football players sing along to “Felix Navidad” at the Marriott El Paso on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a game that many have going either way. The Blue Devils and to get off to a fast start and get some turnovers in the process of doing that. Another big bowl win for Duke, and a lot of people are going to be talking about them repeating as ACC Champions next season.

