Duke Eyes Revenge in Rivalry Rematch with North Carolina

The Duke Blue Devils have been arguably the best team in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils sit at 28-2 and are ranked No. 1 in the country. Their only losses came against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden and against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Now, Duke has an opportunity for revenge after North Carolina’s 71-68 victory on a last-second shot by Seth Trimble in the first meeting.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After reaching the Final Four last season behind Cooper Flagg, Duke has reloaded once again. Freshman Cameron Boozer has made an immediate and dominant impact, emerging as the team’s leader in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Boozer is averaging 22.6 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game, anchoring the Blue Devils on both ends of the floor.

Duke’s Beatdown of NC State

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In its most recent outing against the NC State Wolfpack , Duke secured its second straight ACC regular-season title with an impressive performance.

Boozer once again led the way, finishing with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. While Boozer delivered another dominant stat line, Dame Sarr stood out as one of the most impactful players on the court.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Sarr scored 16 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Although he did not record a steal or block, his perimeter defense was elite, as he pressured ball handlers the length of the floor and disrupted offensive rhythm.

Duke also received strong contributions from Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba. Evans knocked down four of his eight three-point attempts to finish with 12 points, while Ngongba added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With momentum secured and the ACC title in hand, the Blue Devils now shift their focus back to their biggest rival.

Scouting North Carolina

In the first meeting between the two teams, Caleb Wilson was arguably the most impactful player on the floor. He finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range, while adding two steals and a block. Although his second half was quieter, his dominant first-half performance helped set the tone.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson has been sidelined with an injury since Feb. 10 against Miami and is questionable for the upcoming matchup. Despite his absence, North Carolina has remained competitive, posting a 5-1 record over the six games without him.

Henri Veesaar has stepped into a larger role, highlighted by a 26-point performance against Virginia Tech. Luka Bogavac has also provided perimeter firepower, recently shooting 6-of-10 from three-point range in a win against Clemson.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke enters the rematch as the top-ranked team in the nation, riding the confidence of an ACC regular-season championship and consistent dominance on both ends of the floor. With Boozer continuing to lead the charge and strong support from Sarr, Evans, and Ngongba, the Blue Devils appear balanced and battle-tested.

With revenge on the line and national attention focused on the rivalry, this matchup has all the ingredients of another classic chapter between Duke and North Carolina.