Mensah Shares Hard Truth on Why He Left Duke

Duke University and quarterback Darian Mensah reached a legal resolution outside of court on Jan. 27. The lawsuit Duke filed against Mensah was originally expected to be heard on Feb. 2, then the preliminary injunction hearing was expedited to be heard on Jan. 29. However, the school elected not to hit the courtroom at all.

The suit was put into action after Mensah announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just about a month after he publicly announced he would be returning to Durham in 2026. The QB announced his intentions to enter just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This obviously left the Duke football program in a spiral to try to find a replacement at the quarterback position, given Mensah had previously announced his return to the Blue Devils. The timing was terrible, and the NCAA needs to find ways to hold these NIL contracts between players and schools as valid, but Mensah did nothing wrong at the end of the day.

Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL deal worth an estimated $7.5 million following the 2024 season, when Mensah hit the portal from Tulane. The school sued its former starting quarterback for breaching the terms of his deal, which was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Darian Mensah and Duke have mutually agreed to a settlement pic.twitter.com/SPmV5b6VrX — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 27, 2026

Mensah's contract from the school forbade him from playing for another football program or enrolling at another university while the deal was active.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah Reveals Why He Left Duke

Mensah committed to Miami on the same day a legal resolution was reached with Duke. Despite the cold departure from the Blue Devils that left a sour taste in many fans' mouths, Mensah was looking out for his best interests at the end of the day.

“I want to make the NFL," Mensah told On3's Pete Nakos. "I want to be a first-round draft pick. And all signs point towards Miami.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes are coming off a National Championship appearance and are one of the most storied programs in the sport. Sure, Mensah's leaving Durham was a slap in the face to Duke, but it's greater exposure for a player trying to become an early NFL Draft choice.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NIL Contracts Need Some Validity

What made Mensah's case different from the rest of these situations is that it clearly laid out the issue with this NIL era of college athletics, which is that contracts mean virtually nothing.

Mensah was in the midst of a deal with Duke, and all he had to do was change his mind. The NCAA is passionate about not referring to its athletes as employees, making this an extremely difficult case for Duke to ultimately win, given that it sued Mensh for leaving the football program.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It's not Mensah's fault; it's the system college football currently lives in.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.