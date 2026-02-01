Mensah Shares Hard Truth on Why He Left Duke
Duke University and quarterback Darian Mensah reached a legal resolution outside of court on Jan. 27. The lawsuit Duke filed against Mensah was originally expected to be heard on Feb. 2, then the preliminary injunction hearing was expedited to be heard on Jan. 29. However, the school elected not to hit the courtroom at all.
The suit was put into action after Mensah announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just about a month after he publicly announced he would be returning to Durham in 2026. The QB announced his intentions to enter just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16.
This obviously left the Duke football program in a spiral to try to find a replacement at the quarterback position, given Mensah had previously announced his return to the Blue Devils. The timing was terrible, and the NCAA needs to find ways to hold these NIL contracts between players and schools as valid, but Mensah did nothing wrong at the end of the day.
Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL deal worth an estimated $7.5 million following the 2024 season, when Mensah hit the portal from Tulane. The school sued its former starting quarterback for breaching the terms of his deal, which was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Mensah's contract from the school forbade him from playing for another football program or enrolling at another university while the deal was active.
Mensah Reveals Why He Left Duke
Mensah committed to Miami on the same day a legal resolution was reached with Duke. Despite the cold departure from the Blue Devils that left a sour taste in many fans' mouths, Mensah was looking out for his best interests at the end of the day.
“I want to make the NFL," Mensah told On3's Pete Nakos. "I want to be a first-round draft pick. And all signs point towards Miami.”
The Hurricanes are coming off a National Championship appearance and are one of the most storied programs in the sport. Sure, Mensah's leaving Durham was a slap in the face to Duke, but it's greater exposure for a player trying to become an early NFL Draft choice.
NIL Contracts Need Some Validity
What made Mensah's case different from the rest of these situations is that it clearly laid out the issue with this NIL era of college athletics, which is that contracts mean virtually nothing.
Mensah was in the midst of a deal with Duke, and all he had to do was change his mind. The NCAA is passionate about not referring to its athletes as employees, making this an extremely difficult case for Duke to ultimately win, given that it sued Mensh for leaving the football program.
It's not Mensah's fault; it's the system college football currently lives in.
