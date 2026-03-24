Key Duke Strength Matches St. John’s Weakness in Its Losses
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils are gearing up to face 5-seed St. John's for a spot in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils have advanced to the Sweet 16 for three consecutive seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, and are looking to advance to their third straight Elite Eight in that same span.
Since the official NCAA Tournament bracket was released on Selection Sunday, the Red Storm became a trendy upset pick to upset the top-seeded Blue Devils if the two clubs were to meet in the Sweet 16. Duke now has an opportunity to shut that down.
The Johnnies have won 21 of their last 22 games and, despite playing in an extremely weak Big East, have looked like a prominent squad ready to make a run.
However, this contest bodes well for the Blue Devils as one of the best interior teams in college basketball, and attacking the paint will be a clear game-decider against the Red Storm.
Winning the Paint Could Seal Victory for Blue Devils
Duke has won the bulk of its games this season by destroying its opponents in the paint. The Blue Devils rank seventh nationally at KenPom in two-point field goal shooting percentage (60.3) and 19th in average two-point attempt distance. The paint has been the Blue Devils' best friend all year.
St. John's ranks eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and uses physicality to outmatch its opponents inside. The Red Storm rank 36th nationally in two-point field goal percentage defense (47.4).
However, a trend in all of St. John's losses this season has been losing the paint battle, which bodes perfectly for Duke.
In the Johnnies' six losses this year, they have lost the paint battle by a combined margin of 238-160 (-78). St. John's won the paint battle in just one of those games, an 83-82 loss to Iowa State.
Overall, St. John's defends the interior well. Although in its losses, it has surrendered the paint at a fair margin. Against one of the most dominant interior teams in college basketball, in Duke, that's a bad sign.
Recent Paint Woes Don’t Reflect Success
Now, St. John's has lost the paint battle in both of its NCAA Tournament games by a combined margin of 70-60. However, the Red Storm have also knocked down the three at an unusually high clip.
Across its two tournament games, St. John's has knocked down perimeter shots at a 21-of-64 (32.8%) clip. The Red Storm have hit double-digit threes in both games, which they hadn't previously done since Jan. 10.
Against an elite defensive team in Duke, that likely will not continue.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.