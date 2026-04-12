Duke Put in Awkward Spot With John Blackwell Timeline
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils are entering more serious talks with some of the top names in the transfer portal as head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff navigate a strange offseason for the program.
Duke is in a bit of a weird spot, as several top rotation pieces from this past season's squad have difficult decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal. The most pivotal decisions will come from Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.
So far, Duke has lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maiq Brown is gone due to graduation, and Cameron Boozer will, in all likelihood, declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.
One name the Blue Devils are in heavy pursuit of is Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell.
Duke Connected With Star Transfer John Blackwell
John Blackwell is the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball as a junior this past season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts a game.
Blackwell notched 15 outings of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more scored.
Blackwell's Commitment Timeline Puts Duke in Tough Spot
It was recently reported that Blackwell is down to six schools: Duke, Alabama, Arizona, UCLA, Louisville, and Illinois. He will be taking two visits before his ultimate commitment on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.
Now, despite Blackwell being one of the top talents in the portal, his commitment timeline could either help or hurt Duke, with it being almost a month away.
Scheyer and Co. have several decisions looming from current Blue Devils, and Blackwell's extended hold-off from committing could be helpful, as Duke will see some of those decisions arise in the coming days and weeks.
This, in turn, gives the program more clarity into how aggressively it wants to pursue the former Badger.
However, it can also hurt Duke in the long run. With Blackwell waiting so long to commit, the five programs that spend the better part of a month recruiting him and ultimately don't land him will be put in a really tough spot, since likely many of the top portal names will be committed at that point. Scheyer and Co. have a lot to navigate throughout the portal cycle, and the chaos is just beginning.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.