Duke Put in Awkward Spot With John Blackwell Timeline

The Duke Blue Devils are entering more serious talks with some of the top names in the transfer portal as head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff navigate a strange offseason for the program.

Duke is in a bit of a weird spot, as several top rotation pieces from this past season's squad have difficult decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal. The most pivotal decisions will come from Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So far, Duke has lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maiq Brown is gone due to graduation, and Cameron Boozer will, in all likelihood, declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

One name the Blue Devils are in heavy pursuit of is Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell.

Duke Connected With Star Transfer John Blackwell

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell is the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports . The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball as a junior this past season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts a game.

Blackwell notched 15 outings of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more scored.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Blackwell's Commitment Timeline Puts Duke in Tough Spot

It was recently reported that Blackwell is down to six schools: Duke, Alabama, Arizona, UCLA, Louisville, and Illinois. He will be taking two visits before his ultimate commitment on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.

Now, despite Blackwell being one of the top talents in the portal, his commitment timeline could either help or hurt Duke, with it being almost a month away.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. have several decisions looming from current Blue Devils, and Blackwell's extended hold-off from committing could be helpful, as Duke will see some of those decisions arise in the coming days and weeks.

This, in turn, gives the program more clarity into how aggressively it wants to pursue the former Badger.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, it can also hurt Duke in the long run. With Blackwell waiting so long to commit, the five programs that spend the better part of a month recruiting him and ultimately don't land him will be put in a really tough spot, since likely many of the top portal names will be committed at that point. Scheyer and Co. have a lot to navigate throughout the portal cycle, and the chaos is just beginning.