Critical Update on Duke's Pursuit of John Blackwell

The Duke Blue Devils are starting to emerge as contenders for some of the top names in the transfer portal, and with so much chaos, it's almost difficult to keep up.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will likely have some work to do in this year's portal cycle, and probably more than they are used to. Several key decisions still loom regarding rotation pieces from this past season's squad, including Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown will also depart, as he has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer will almost definitely be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft as a consensus top-three prospect.

Duke has remained in contention for Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga and Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the transfer portal, respectively, according to 247Sports.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was reported that Bidunga will visit Duke this weekend, and a major update has been released regarding Blackwell.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin Transfer Stud John Blackwell Down to Six Schools

According to insider Jonathan Givony, the 6'4" guard is down to six schools in his recruitment: Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA. Givony also reported that Blackwell will be taking two visits before committing on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.

Previously, it was reported that Blackwell was down to solely Duke and Illinois in his recruitment, but it now seems like more contenders are in play.

NEWS: Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has narrowed his list to six schools: Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA, per Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports.



Will visit two schools before committing by May 4, a week before the NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/WS85QzITSH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

Blackwell burst onto the scene in 2025-26 as a junior, establishing himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball. The junior averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

The Michigan native tallied 20 points or more in 15 games and scored 30 or more in five for the Badgers this season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke in Awkward Spot

Despite the Blue Devils being in contention for these top portal targets, Scheyer and Co. are still in a difficult spot, given that so many pieces from last season's team have decisions to make, which obviously affects how aggressively Duke can pursue portal talent.

The coming days should provide much more clarity into which Blue Devils will return and which will depart.