Critical Update on Duke's Pursuit of John Blackwell
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The Duke Blue Devils are starting to emerge as contenders for some of the top names in the transfer portal, and with so much chaos, it's almost difficult to keep up.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will likely have some work to do in this year's portal cycle, and probably more than they are used to. Several key decisions still loom regarding rotation pieces from this past season's squad, including Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.
So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown will also depart, as he has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer will almost definitely be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft as a consensus top-three prospect.
Duke has remained in contention for Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga and Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the transfer portal, respectively, according to 247Sports.
It was reported that Bidunga will visit Duke this weekend, and a major update has been released regarding Blackwell.
Wisconsin Transfer Stud John Blackwell Down to Six Schools
According to insider Jonathan Givony, the 6'4" guard is down to six schools in his recruitment: Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA. Givony also reported that Blackwell will be taking two visits before committing on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.
Previously, it was reported that Blackwell was down to solely Duke and Illinois in his recruitment, but it now seems like more contenders are in play.
Blackwell burst onto the scene in 2025-26 as a junior, establishing himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball. The junior averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.
The Michigan native tallied 20 points or more in 15 games and scored 30 or more in five for the Badgers this season.
Duke in Awkward Spot
Despite the Blue Devils being in contention for these top portal targets, Scheyer and Co. are still in a difficult spot, given that so many pieces from last season's team have decisions to make, which obviously affects how aggressively Duke can pursue portal talent.
The coming days should provide much more clarity into which Blue Devils will return and which will depart.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.