Major Update Revealed in Duke's Pursuit of Flory Bidunga

The Duke basketball program is reportedly beginning to heat up talks with several elite recruits in the NCAA Transfer Portal. One of those names at the top of the list is former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga.

Bidunga is the No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports , and is reportedly commanding between $4 million and $5 million from whichever program he lands at. Once he entered the portal, the Blue Devils were linked to the star big man early.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Depth down low is lacking for head coach Jon Scheyer at the moment, as Maliq Brown has now exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and sophomore Patrick Ngognba has not released a decision on whether he is returning to Durham or declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

In turn, that has affected how aggressively Duke has been able to be in the pursuit of Bidunga.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) look on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bidunga Interested in Duke

It was reported after the 6'10", 235-pound big man entered the portal that schools in contention for his services included Duke, St. John's, Michigan, and Louisville. It was later revealed that Bidunga had scheduled a visit to Louisville for this weekend.

Now, it has been determined that Bidunga will also visit Duke over the coming weekend. The visit is expected to be on Sunday, which is massive news in the Blue Devils' pursuit of the portal's top talent.

Duke is expected to host Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga on a visit on Sunday, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Bidunga visiting Louisville today. Also has Michigan and St. John's in the mix, per source. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2026

Bidunga just wrapped up his sophomore campaign with the Jayhawks, averaging 13.3 points, 0.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks a night on 64.0% shooting from the floor. The Congo native earned the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award and All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Bidunga might be the best rim protector in all of college basketball, and his switchability and advanced footwork at his size make him a perfect fit for the Blue Devils. Scheyer and Co. pride themselves and their rotations around defensive length and versatility, and that's exactly what Bidunga brings to the table, along with a stellar offensive game inside.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) blocks the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Leashed With Ngongba's Lack of Update

Duke can still pursue Bidunga if Ngongba elects to return, but the lack of an update on his future plans is likely keeping Scheyer and his staff from pursuing the former Jayhawk aggressively.

Obviously, the Blue Devils will have to cough up a big paycheck to bring Bidunga in. If Ngongba elects to come back as well, that could cause issues.