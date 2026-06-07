Duke Basketball Being Doubted Against Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge

The Duke basketball program added another elite matchup to its grueling non-conference slate, and now once again will go through one of the most difficult non-con schedules of any team in college basketball.

Next season, the Blue Devils will head to Gainesville to take on Florida in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge. This is the second year in a row that the Blue Devils and Gators are facing off in the event, with Duke winning a 67-66 thriller against Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There's a real chance this turns out to be the best game of the entire college basketball season, with Duke and Florida potentially entering the 2026-27 campaign as the top two teams in the AP Poll.

With this matchup taking place in a true road environment for the Blue Devils, this could end up being the best win of the whole college hoops season if Duke can take down a presumed national title contender on their home court.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, that's obviously easier said than done. Some folks around the sport are doubting Duke's ability to get it done on the road.

Duke Being Doubted Ahead of Marquee Contest Against Florida in Gainesville

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Upon the release of every 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge matchup, CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno ranked every contest, and as presumed, Duke and Florida appear atop the list. However, Salerno is giving the upper hand to the Gators on their home turf.

"Last season's game between the Blue Devils and the Gators in Cameron Indoor Stadium came down to the wire. Ultimately, a late 3-pointer by Isaiah Evans sealed the win for Duke. For the third consecutive season, Florida is going to have the best frontcourt in the country. I'll give the Gators the edge at home in one of the most anticipated regular-season matchups I can remember," Salerno said.

Duke Will Have Massive Opportunity To Build Resume

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Todd Golden is returning six of his top seven scorers from last season's team, including the majority of what was the best frontcourt in college basketball with Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu.

Last season, the trio combined for 43.1 points, 24. 8 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. Haugh, Chinyelu, and Condon were First-, Second-, and Third-Team All-SEC performers, and Chinyelu won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award, widely regarded as the best defensive player in the nation.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Duke will have its hands full, but Scheyer also built what will be one of the best defensive frontcourts in college basketball with Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

This will likely be one of the most physical games of the entire college basketball season, and it will come down to which team establishes itself defensively and controls the paint. Duke's primary scorer will be guard John Blackwell, while Florida's will be 6'9" Haugh.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Duke has the advantage with the stellar frontcourt unit it will put out there, but the Gators will be a hefty challenge for the Blue Devils to squeak out a huge resume-boosting win before the new year begins.