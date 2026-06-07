Duke Basketball Being Doubted Against Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge
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The Duke basketball program added another elite matchup to its grueling non-conference slate, and now once again will go through one of the most difficult non-con schedules of any team in college basketball.
Next season, the Blue Devils will head to Gainesville to take on Florida in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge. This is the second year in a row that the Blue Devils and Gators are facing off in the event, with Duke winning a 67-66 thriller against Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.
There's a real chance this turns out to be the best game of the entire college basketball season, with Duke and Florida potentially entering the 2026-27 campaign as the top two teams in the AP Poll.
With this matchup taking place in a true road environment for the Blue Devils, this could end up being the best win of the whole college hoops season if Duke can take down a presumed national title contender on their home court.
However, that's obviously easier said than done. Some folks around the sport are doubting Duke's ability to get it done on the road.
Duke Being Doubted Ahead of Marquee Contest Against Florida in Gainesville
Upon the release of every 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge matchup, CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno ranked every contest, and as presumed, Duke and Florida appear atop the list. However, Salerno is giving the upper hand to the Gators on their home turf.
"Last season's game between the Blue Devils and the Gators in Cameron Indoor Stadium came down to the wire. Ultimately, a late 3-pointer by Isaiah Evans sealed the win for Duke. For the third consecutive season, Florida is going to have the best frontcourt in the country. I'll give the Gators the edge at home in one of the most anticipated regular-season matchups I can remember," Salerno said.
Duke Will Have Massive Opportunity To Build Resume
Todd Golden is returning six of his top seven scorers from last season's team, including the majority of what was the best frontcourt in college basketball with Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu.
Last season, the trio combined for 43.1 points, 24. 8 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. Haugh, Chinyelu, and Condon were First-, Second-, and Third-Team All-SEC performers, and Chinyelu won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award, widely regarded as the best defensive player in the nation.
Duke will have its hands full, but Scheyer also built what will be one of the best defensive frontcourts in college basketball with Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.
This will likely be one of the most physical games of the entire college basketball season, and it will come down to which team establishes itself defensively and controls the paint. Duke's primary scorer will be guard John Blackwell, while Florida's will be 6'9" Haugh.
Duke has the advantage with the stellar frontcourt unit it will put out there, but the Gators will be a hefty challenge for the Blue Devils to squeak out a huge resume-boosting win before the new year begins.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine