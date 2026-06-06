Best Part About Duke Basketball's Gauntlet Non-Conference Slate

It's become a regularity for Duke fans under head coach Jon Scheyer that the Blue Devils will face one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball each season. The 2026-27 campaign will be no different.

The Blue Devils are slated to go up against three of last season's Final Four clubs, including both squads that played in the National Championship. Duke will also face Michigan State, Gonzaga, Georgia, and Florida. The Blue Devils and Gators will meet for the second season in a row in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Number of Coaches Scheduling Tough Non-Conference Slates Growing

Now, the obvious benefit of head coaches scheduling grueling non-con slates is to get their respective teams to grow up quickly and get ready for postseason play through marquee competition. For the Duke program, that has certainly aided them over the past couple of years.

Scheyer's rotations have tended to be very young since he took over as Duke's head coach. Granted, next season will be different, but scheduling several early big-time opponents lets the young guys face elite competition right away.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Additionally, it helps boost the resume, one of the most important factors in NCAA Tournament seeding. The Blue Devils went 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games last season and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, which played a huge factor in the program earning the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Even if a team schedules five or six high-major contests in the non-con and finishes below .500 in those games, it still looks a lot better in its overall body of work than a team that didn't face any elite competition, at least once tournament seeding rolls around.

However, one of the biggest criticisms of many of these elite early-season matchups and multi-team events is where they are played, and Duke is trying to fix that issue.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Bringing Big-Time Non-Conference Games to Home/Road Environments

Over the course of the non-con slate, many of the biggest games will be played on neutral sites. Duke will face UConn, Gonzaga, Michigan, Georgia, and Michigan State on neutral courts. Most of the major MTEs across the early part of the college basketball season are played in this fashion as well.

What college basketball is missing are these primetime games at one of the participants' home arenas, creating an elite fan environment. Sure, more tickets can be sold at NBA arenas or bigger venues in general, but from a fan perspective, college basketball thrives in smaller arenas.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is trying to help fix this problem, as it will face Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Florida in Gainesville. Granted, the ACC/SEC Challenge is always played in a home/road style, but between arguably the two best teams in the sport heading into the year, Exactech Arena will be rocking.

College basketball fans love these early-season marquee matchups, but most want to see them in college arenas rather than in bigger venues that can sell more tickets and fill more seats. Two of Duke's out-of-conference games next season will create unreal environments for the fans.