Best Part About Duke Basketball's Gauntlet Non-Conference Slate
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It's become a regularity for Duke fans under head coach Jon Scheyer that the Blue Devils will face one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball each season. The 2026-27 campaign will be no different.
The Blue Devils are slated to go up against three of last season's Final Four clubs, including both squads that played in the National Championship. Duke will also face Michigan State, Gonzaga, Georgia, and Florida. The Blue Devils and Gators will meet for the second season in a row in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Number of Coaches Scheduling Tough Non-Conference Slates Growing
Now, the obvious benefit of head coaches scheduling grueling non-con slates is to get their respective teams to grow up quickly and get ready for postseason play through marquee competition. For the Duke program, that has certainly aided them over the past couple of years.
Scheyer's rotations have tended to be very young since he took over as Duke's head coach. Granted, next season will be different, but scheduling several early big-time opponents lets the young guys face elite competition right away.
Additionally, it helps boost the resume, one of the most important factors in NCAA Tournament seeding. The Blue Devils went 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games last season and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, which played a huge factor in the program earning the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Even if a team schedules five or six high-major contests in the non-con and finishes below .500 in those games, it still looks a lot better in its overall body of work than a team that didn't face any elite competition, at least once tournament seeding rolls around.
However, one of the biggest criticisms of many of these elite early-season matchups and multi-team events is where they are played, and Duke is trying to fix that issue.
Duke Bringing Big-Time Non-Conference Games to Home/Road Environments
Over the course of the non-con slate, many of the biggest games will be played on neutral sites. Duke will face UConn, Gonzaga, Michigan, Georgia, and Michigan State on neutral courts. Most of the major MTEs across the early part of the college basketball season are played in this fashion as well.
What college basketball is missing are these primetime games at one of the participants' home arenas, creating an elite fan environment. Sure, more tickets can be sold at NBA arenas or bigger venues in general, but from a fan perspective, college basketball thrives in smaller arenas.
Duke is trying to help fix this problem, as it will face Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Florida in Gainesville. Granted, the ACC/SEC Challenge is always played in a home/road style, but between arguably the two best teams in the sport heading into the year, Exactech Arena will be rocking.
College basketball fans love these early-season marquee matchups, but most want to see them in college arenas rather than in bigger venues that can sell more tickets and fill more seats. Two of Duke's out-of-conference games next season will create unreal environments for the fans.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine