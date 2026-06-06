Duke and Florida Headline Top 5 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

The matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge have been released, and this year poses for one of the better events since its inception in 2023.

The ACC, at least on paper, looks deeper and more talented from top to bottom than it has in any of the past five or six years. The SEC has arguably been the best conference in college basketball over the last two seasons, and it will be a heavyweight once again in 2026-27.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke added another marquee contest to its already daunting non-conference slate, but several elite matchups are scheduled for this season's event.

Let's rank the top five games of the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Duke at Florida

Duke will take on Florida for the second season in a row. Last year, the Blue Devils won in a thriller when Isaiah Evans knocked down a dagger three with seconds to go to put Duke on top.

Jon Scheyer built arguably the deepest and most complete roster heading into the 2026-27 season, and it seems to be a battle between Duke and Florida for which team will enter the year ranked No. 1.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Todd Golden had about as successful an offseason as he could've asked for, bringing back six of his top seven scorers in Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, and Isaiah Brown. The Gators' entire starting five will be made up of returners and All-SEC selections.

Duke is bringing back three starters from a season ago, one of the top players in the portal in John Blackwell, and the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class. This could be the best game of the entire college basketball season.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas talks to the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

2. Alabama at Miami

Former Duke assistant Jai Lucas completely turned the Miami program around in just one season. After a 7-24 campaign in 2024-25, Lucas brought the Hurricanes to the NCAA Tournament, where they earned a win in the Round of 64 over Missouri.

Miami is bringing back Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen from that rotation, as well as big-time transfers in Acaden Lewis (Villanova), Somto Cyril (Georgia), and DeSean Goode (Robert Morris). The Canes have a legitimate shot to be the second-best team in the ACC next season.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) controls the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's still unclear whether Alabama will get guard Aden Holloway back for next season, but if it does, a backcourt of Holloway and incoming 5-star recruit Jaxon Richardson will be one of the better backcourts in the SEC. Nate Oats also landed a few key frontcourt players through the portal in Drew Fielder (Boise State) and Brandon Garrison (Kentucky).

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller instructs his team against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

3. Texas at Louisville

Texas is entering year two of the Sean Miller era as a dark-horse national title contender, as the Longhorns put together one of the better portal classes in the nation. Miller is bringing in Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), Elyjah Freeman (Auburn), David Punch (TCU), and Amari Evans (Tennessee).

The Longhorns are also adding 5-star guard Austin Goosby and are returning big man Matas Vokietaitis, who averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game last season.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Like Miller, Pat Kelsey put in work in this offseason's portal cycle, generating the nation's top portal class, headlined by the No. 1 player in the portal per 247Sports, former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga.

Karter Knox (Arkansas), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), and Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa) are also making their way to the Cardinals program, and guard Adrian Wooley is back, who averaged 8.7 points per game last season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

4. Kentucky at Virginia

After a nightmare start to the portal cycle for Mark Pope, he rebounded in a big way and now has the Wildcats in a position to compete atop the SEC, and in a position where he can keep his job a year from now.

Kentucky landed the nation's best outside shooter in Milan Momcilovic, along with Zoom Diallo (Washington), Alex Wilkins (Furman), and Franck Kepnang (Washington). Kentucky looks legitimately competitive a few weeks after it seemed like Pope was on a really hot seat.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ryan Odom approached the offseason differently, prioritizing continuity over additions. The Cavaliers are returning four of their top six scorers from a season ago, headlined by 2025-26 First Team All-ACC selection Thijs De Ridder. Virginia's backcourt of Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis will be one of the best in the ACC.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

5. Arkansas at North Carolina

Billy Richmond elected to remove his name from the NBA Draft and return to Arkansas next season, which might be the most underrated return of any at the withdrawal deadline. John Calipari is bringing in several high-profile additions in 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. and 4-star wing Miikka Muurinen, along with transfers Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) and Cooper Bowser (Furman).

North Carolina will be one of the most intriguing teams in college basketball next season. After firing Hubert Davis, the Heels landed on former NBA champion Michael Malone for their head coaching vacancy.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC lost eight of its top ten scorers, but is bringing in a strong transfer portal class with Terrence Brown (Utah), Matt Able (NC State), and Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech), along with international prospects Alexandros Samodurov and Sayon Keita. 5-star incoming rookie Maximo Adams is also a key piece.