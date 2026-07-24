Key Strength for Duke Basketball That Box Score Won't Show

There's a lot to like about the 2026-27 Duke Blue Devils.

From head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff retaining three starters from last season's Elite Eight squad, to bringing in two big-time transfer portal additions in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont), to sealing one of the nation's top high school recruiting classes, there are a lot of good things happening.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils, at least on paper, look like they will be a much better three-point shooting team next season. Additionally, they have good defenders everywhere, they have passers everywhere, and all the pieces around the primary scoring option, John Blackwell, seem to fit really well.

However, there's one aspect of the game that the box score won't represent, and it might be Duke's biggest advantage next season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Positional Size Everywhere

This isn't a new thing for Scheyer. Since he has taken over in Durham, one of his calling cards in roster building has been having length all over the floor, and as a result, Duke has been among the best defenses in the country each season Scheyer has been there.

In three of the four seasons that Scheyer has been the head coach, Duke has been in the top three nationally in average height, according to KenPom. The Blue Devils have also been inside the top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom in all four of Scheyer's years as head coach, and inside the top five in each of the last two.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer doesn't just recruit big guys; he lands big guys with length who can rotate and guard multiple positions.

Duke's measurables were released this week, and the average height of the program's entire roster is 79 inches, or 6'7". Last season, the tallest team in the nation per KenPom was Illinois, a Final Four team, which averaged 80 inches in height across its roster.

Average height for the 2026-27 #DukeMBB roster is 79 in. (6'7")



Tallest team in the country last season, per KenPom, was Illinois at an avg. height of 80 in. — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 23, 2026

Although Michigan, the national champions, ranked outside the top 25 in average height last season, its three-man wrecking crew of a frontcourt with 7'3" Aday Mara, 6'9" Morez Johnson, and 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg did enough damage.

My projected starting five for the Blue Devils next season is Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Dame Sarr, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Patrick Ngongba. That is 6'5", 6'5", 6'8", 7'2", 6'11", respectively. It's easy to figure that has to be one of the biggest starting lineups in the sport next season, and all (Ngongba to a lesser extent than the others) are capable of guarding three or more positions on the floor.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Matters

Over the last couple of years, there seems to be a new trend in college basketball with head coaches prioritizing size. All four of last season's Final Four squads ranked inside the top 30 nationally in average height.

#Duke has released its roster measurements. 3 seven-footers on the roster.



Cam Williams - 7’0”

Maxime Meyer - 7’1”

Boumtje Boumtje - 7’2” — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 23, 2026

It isn't just about size alone, but it's about using that height everywhere to get high percentage looks as well as multiple shots on every possession. In 2026, three Final Four teams ranked inside the top 30 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. In 2024, three Final Four teams ranked inside the top 25 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

UConn and Purdue, the two teams in the national title game, were inside the top 15 in offensive rebounding percentage.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scheyer has made defensive length and versatility major factors each year he's been at Duke, but it could become a more regular trend in college basketball.