Duke Basketball's Cayden Boozer on Life Without 'Safety Blanket'

Except for an occasional game at various camps during their youth, Duke basketball sophomore Cayden Boozer has always been on the same team as his twin brother in 2025-26 Blue Devil standout Cameron Boozer. But since the latter came off the board No. 3 overall at this summer's NBA Draft and is gearing up for his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, the former is now experiencing college life without the other by his side.

And on that note, during Cayden Boozer's appearance alongside first-year Duke basketball assistant KJ Conklin on this week's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, the 19-year-old guard from Miami talked about what it's been like being the only Boozer twin in Durham this summer as he and the rest of the Blue Devils prepare for what will be Jon Scheyer's fifth season as head coach of the Blue Devils.

"It's been a little different, obviously," Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer, explained. "I think it's been more tricky off the court, really, just because we spent so much time together just talking. You know, we were roommates last year. So, I feel like that's the part that has been the most different. And then, obviously, on the court, I think just playing with someone you've known your entire life, you kind of get used to it, in a sense.

"But we have great players here, so that aspect really makes it easy...So, on the court, it's been kind of the same just because of how talented our team is. And off the court, I just think it's made me be more outside myself. I always had that safety blanket, in a sense, with my twin brother, so now reaching out to the new guys on the team, making better relationships with the guys that are on the team from last year, I think it's just been a great process, honestly."

New Duke Basketball Assistant's Praise for Cayden Boozer's Work Ethic

As a freshman and part-time starter last season for a squad that finished 35-3, won the ACC Tournament, and reached the Elite Eight, Cayden Boozer averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across his 22.8 minutes per game. Those are encouraging numbers, but the former five-star recruit and McDonald's All American left room for improvement, as he was just a limited threat from 3-point land in shooting only 30.3 percent beyond the arc.

This offseason, though, KJ Conklin has witnessed Boozer's promising growth via his hardwork in the gym.

"It's been awesome seeing your progress on the aspects you're talking about so far this summer, too, on the leadership standpoint," Conklin noted to Boozer, who expressed that he's seeking to become a better shooter, defender, and overall leader. "And then also your shooting, you've worked very intentionally and deliberately on it, and the strides you've made, you're just getting started.

one day at a time pic.twitter.com/vKAYizvfcX — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 29, 2026

"But you always know there's a million more reps, Cayden...I would say the overall decision-making and your ability to play off one and two feet is going to be big time."

Boozer chimed in with a personal prediction: "Also, we're going to see some more dunks from me this year — I think."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer with guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following three preseason matchups in October, Cayden Boozer and the Blue Devils tip off their regular season at home versus Army on Monday, Nov. 2.