Evaluating Cayden Boozer's Role With Duke Basketball Next Season

Sophomore Duke basketball guard Cayden Boozer is in a pretty interesting position.

Boozer was one of four of the Blue Devils' top six scorers to return to Durham in 2026-27, but the other three were starters on last year's squad in Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with an official during a second round game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was probably inevitable that Boozer was going to spend his freshman season at Duke in the shadow of his twin brother Cameron, who was the most dominant player in college basketball by a long shot and took home the National Player of the Year award.

Boozer should have an elevated role as a sophomore for the Blue Devils, but what will that look like?

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projecting Cayden Boozer’s Role as a Sophomore

As a rookie, the 6'4" guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in 22.8 minutes of action. I find his skill set fairly similar to Foster's. The two played on the floor together somewhat regularly last season, but it will be interesting to see how that looks next year, given that Duke boasts what is probably the deepest backcourt in the country.

I expect Foster to remain the Blue Devils' starting point guard, manning the backcourt to begin games alongside Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Given Duke's backcourt depth and the senior duo starting, I don't see Boozer's minutes necessarily taking a massive jump from 22.8, but his game will certainly expand.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer is a talented passer, can finish at the basket, and is a really good perimeter defender at 6'4". What lacked last season was his three-point shot, as the Miami native connected on 30.3% of his attempts on 1.7 per game.

With so many mouths to feed offensively in Duke's rotation next season, it's hard to see Boozer's scoring production taking a major leap forward, but it doesn't need to for the sophomore to impact winning.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he is on the floor alongside Blackwell, Boozer will offer a lot of the same skills Foster would. Boozer has proven he can run the show offensively, doesn't get sped up too often, and takes solid care of the basketball. He averaged 3.0 assists to 1.3 turnovers last season.

Despite Blackwell being the Blue Devils' go-to scoring option offensively, there will probably be solid chunks of games where Boozer and Foster/Deron Rippey Jr. are on the floor together, given that Duke has a plethora of offensive weapons it can unleash at any time.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) brings the ball up court against the Siena Saints during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer Has Proven He Can Run the Show

Boozer didn't get a ton of opportunity to be the sole floor general as a rookie, but when Foster went out with an injury in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina, Boozer proved he's a starting-caliber point guard for an elite team.

Foster missed five games with a foot fracture across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Boozer became the full-time starting point guard over that span. In that extended time, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while notching 16 assists to nine turnovers. Boozer played 36 minutes or more in four of those games.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Essentially, Duke has two capable starting point guards to play alongside Blackwell. Oh, and it has 5-star Deron Rippey Jr. ready to come off the bench as well.

All in all, I'm not sure if Boozer's box score production will take a massive leap, but the Blue Devils won't take much of a hit at all in the backcourt when Foster comes out. Boozer has proven he can run the show on his own, and he will be a big-time piece off the bench as a sophomore.