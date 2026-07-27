Hard Truth Revealed for Duke's Jon Scheyer Ahead of Season
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Coming off one of the biggest collapses in NCAA Tournament history, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff rebuilt their roster in a big way heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Duke held a 15-point lead over UConn at halftime in the 2026 Elite Eight and remained in control for the majority of the second half. Then, the Huskies came storming back, and a botched final play by the Blue Devils handed UConn a 73-72 win after a heave from the logo by Braylon Mullins dropped.
Before that game, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held a lead of 15 points or more at halftime were 134-0.
That was the second year in a row that Duke's season ended in heartbreak, and there's a clear label on Scheyer's tenure that can only realistically go away with a National Championship.
Harsh Reality Revealed for Jon Scheyer and Duke
Scheyer has won three ACC Tournaments in four years at the helm and is the fastest head coach to reach 100 career wins in ACC history. He has gone to a Final Four and two Elite Eights. Still, the two games most remembered are the Blue Devils' collapses against UConn and Houston in consecutive NCAA Tournaments.
Duke is heading into the 2026-27 season as arguably the best team in the sport. Scheyer and Co. returned three starters from last year's Elite Eight squad in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster. Duke also brought back Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.
The Blue Devils landed a go-to scoring option from the transfer portal in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and a major defensive boost in Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.
All things considered, Duke is once again a heavyweight contender to win the National Championship. However, until that actually happens, Scheyer's tenure with the Blue Devils will be marred by back-to-back postseason collapses.
CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter revealed the cold truth for Scheyer and the Blue Devils heading into the season.
"It won't go away until you win. Scheyer, to his credit, has gotten back up off the mat and built another elite Duke roster. But the reality is that he could go undefeated in the ACC this year and none of it would matter for more than a few," Trotter said.
"Scheyer will always have this perception until he wins a National Championship. Can he scale the mountain and dispel the claims once and for all?"
Duke in Position To Cut Down Nets in April
Duke is potentially the most complete and deepest roster in the country heading into the 2026-27 season. In today's landscape of college basketball, experience, continuity, size, and depth are crucial for being an elite team. This squad checks all those boxes.
However, for all the hype Duke is getting heading into the year, it will only ultimately matter if it results in a sixth national title for the Blue Devils. Scheyer has had an unbelievable tenure as Duke's head coach, but it will be tarnished by those postseason collapses until he wins a title. 2027 is probably his best chance yet.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine