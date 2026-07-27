Hard Truth Revealed for Duke's Jon Scheyer Ahead of Season

Coming off one of the biggest collapses in NCAA Tournament history, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff rebuilt their roster in a big way heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Duke held a 15-point lead over UConn at halftime in the 2026 Elite Eight and remained in control for the majority of the second half. Then, the Huskies came storming back, and a botched final play by the Blue Devils handed UConn a 73-72 win after a heave from the logo by Braylon Mullins dropped.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before that game, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held a lead of 15 points or more at halftime were 134-0.

That was the second year in a row that Duke's season ended in heartbreak, and there's a clear label on Scheyer's tenure that can only realistically go away with a National Championship.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harsh Reality Revealed for Jon Scheyer and Duke

Scheyer has won three ACC Tournaments in four years at the helm and is the fastest head coach to reach 100 career wins in ACC history. He has gone to a Final Four and two Elite Eights. Still, the two games most remembered are the Blue Devils' collapses against UConn and Houston in consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Duke is heading into the 2026-27 season as arguably the best team in the sport. Scheyer and Co. returned three starters from last year's Elite Eight squad in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster. Duke also brought back Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils landed a go-to scoring option from the transfer portal in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and a major defensive boost in Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

All things considered, Duke is once again a heavyweight contender to win the National Championship. However, until that actually happens, Scheyer's tenure with the Blue Devils will be marred by back-to-back postseason collapses.

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter revealed the cold truth for Scheyer and the Blue Devils heading into the season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It won't go away until you win. Scheyer, to his credit, has gotten back up off the mat and built another elite Duke roster. But the reality is that he could go undefeated in the ACC this year and none of it would matter for more than a few," Trotter said.

"Scheyer will always have this perception until he wins a National Championship. Can he scale the mountain and dispel the claims once and for all?"

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke in Position To Cut Down Nets in April

Duke is potentially the most complete and deepest roster in the country heading into the 2026-27 season. In today's landscape of college basketball, experience, continuity, size, and depth are crucial for being an elite team. This squad checks all those boxes.

However, for all the hype Duke is getting heading into the year, it will only ultimately matter if it results in a sixth national title for the Blue Devils. Scheyer has had an unbelievable tenure as Duke's head coach, but it will be tarnished by those postseason collapses until he wins a title. 2027 is probably his best chance yet.

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