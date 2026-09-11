Duke Basketball Checks In on Nation's Top Overall Recruit

Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) point guard Beckham Black remains at No. 1 on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. And it sure appears as though the coveted five-star continues to sit at or near the top of Jon Scheyer & Co.'s 2027 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist.

According to the following report from Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten on social media, the Blue Devils sent at least one coach to Southeastern Prep on Thursday evening. Presumably, Duke was there to check in on Black, as he is the only player on that program's roster currently holding an offer from the powerhouse in Durham.

Tonight at Southeastern Prep:



Arkansas (x3)

Duke

USC

UNC (x2)

UCF (x2)

Kansas

Georgetown

BYU (x3)

Florida (x3)

Georgia Tech

Sam Houston State

Cal (x2)



Roster features Top-10 prospects CJ Rosser and Beckham Black. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 10, 2026

Black, younger brother of fourth-year Orlando Magic point guard and former Arkansas Razorbacks standout Anthony Black, received an offer from Scheyer and the Blue Devils in May. Now boasting more than two dozen offers, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound prolific playmaker has yet name to finalists in his recruitment but has begun taking official visits; per 247Sports, he checked out the Florida Gators last week and is visiting the Texas Longhorns this week.

"Black is one the highest floor point guard prospects we've seen in several years," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein wrote in July. "He has a uniquely wide overlap of assets with positional size, innate competitiveness, poise, confidence, consistently developing skill, and an instinctive feel for the game. He can not only blend scoring and passing, but tailor them to his environment.

"While his mind for the game may be his best asset, it is just one of several building blocks. He also has velcro-like hands, dexterity, footwork, balance from a strong lower body, and floor vision..."

One Potential Issue in Duke Basketball Pursuit of Beckham Black

The Blue Devils have ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in each of the five recruiting cycles since Jon Scheyer became Duke basketball head coach. In other words, it's wise not to count out the program in any battles, especially one involving a premier prospect like Beckham Black.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, note that the Blue Devils could return a few talented floor generals from their loaded 2026-27 roster. After all, sophomore Cayden Boozer and freshman Deron Rippey Jr., who both enjoyed five-star ratings as preps, do not currently show up on most 2027 NBA mock drafts and big boards.

As things stand, Black is the only full-fledged point guard on Duke's offer sheet.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) celebrates after scoring during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scheyer's Blue Devils, who have one 2027 pledge thus far in Wisconsin Lutheran five-star power forward Kager Knueppel, also have offers out to Millennium (Ariz.) five-star combo guard Adan Diggs, Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star small forward DeMarcus Henry, Eagle's Landing (Ga.) five-star small forward AJ Williams, Hillgrove (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery, Fort Erie International (Ont.) five-star power forward Deng Ngor, and Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo.