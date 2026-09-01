Duke Basketball Locks in Visit With Coveted 5-Star Prospect

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gained some traction in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting trails over the last several weeks.

The Blue Devils have sealed a couple of official visits with top recruits and have now added potentially one of their top targets in the 2028 recruiting class to the mix.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Schedules Official Visit With 2028 5-Star Colton Hiller

The Blue Devils have scheduled an official visit with 5-star forward Colton Hiller. The 6'6", 210-pound forward is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings.

Hiller recently moved up to the No. 1 spot in the national rankings. This comes after the class's previous top recruit, AJ Williams, reclassified into the 2027 class. Williams is another potential top target for Scheyer and Co.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils offered Hiller back in June, and he has also picked up marquee offers from programs such as Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Virginia, Kansas, UConn, and North Carolina, among others. In addition to Duke, Hiller has also scheduled an official visit with the Gators.

Last season, Hiller was in attendance when Duke defeated then-No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., 68-63.

Potentially one of Duke's top targets in the 2028 recruiting class. Big news. https://t.co/HXukkNHVE4 — hughstraine (@HughStraine) September 1, 2026

Breaking Down Recent Duke 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Momentum

So far, Hiller is the only 2028 recruit that Scheyer and Co. have locked in for an official visit. Duke has also offered 5-star seven-footer Yann Kamagate, the No. 2 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. However, Kamagate is a potential reclass candidate into 2027.

Over the last few weeks, Duke has picked up some steam on the 2027 recruiting circuit as well. The Blue Devils have sealed official visits with 5-star wing Asa Montgomery (Oct. 2) and 4-star forward Deng Ngor (Oct. 15). Montgomery recently rose to 5-star status and was a teammate of Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team USA this summer.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and Co. have offered 5-star guards Beckham Black and Adan Diggs, 5-star forwards Demarcus Henry and Williams, and 5-star center Lewis Uvwo as well. Kager Knueppel is Duke's lone 2027 commit.

The Blue Devils have seemed to step up their efforts with lengthy wings in the 2027 recruiting class, which makes sense given the several different ways their backcourt could look a year from now. All of John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. are eligible for the 2027-28 college basketball season.