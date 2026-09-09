Where Duke Basketball Stands in DeMarcus Henry's Recruitment

Back in early July, Compass Prep (Ariz.) small forward DeMarcus Henry named a top eight in his recruitment. The Duke basketball program was not on that list, but it's worth noting that Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils hadn't yet extended an offer to the 6-foot-7, 190-pound five-star.

Duke officially entered the fray with an offer in mid-August. According to On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton, that "added another wrinkle" to the race.

Duke’s late offer has added another wrinkle to 5⭐️ Demarcus Henry’s recruitment.



Intel on where things stand: https://t.co/sz1RQbUfRw pic.twitter.com/j965LQYSQ1 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 4, 2026

Plus, consider that Henry does not have the announcement of his top eight — UNC, BYU, Louisville, UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio State, Arkansas — pinned on his social media. That said, the coveted high school senior, whose team of business representatives includes mid-1990s Duke basketball alum Carmen Wallace, has begun taking official visits and without a report yet of any upcoming trip to Durham to check out the Blue Devils in person.

Henry's first official visit was to Louisville last week. And on Wednesday afternoon, Tipton reported via social media that Henry will be at UConn this week. Chances are he will take several more visits and perhaps choose a college destination at some point before the early signing period begins in November.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Prize DeMarcus Henry

There's no doubt that DeMarcus Henry stock is on the rise. At this time last year, he stacked up at No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite but has since climbed all the way to No. 3 overall, No. 1 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona.

"Henry is a big lefty wing who combines physical tools with an ascending skill-set," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein noted in his assessment earlier this summer. "Standing at 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and an increasingly strong frame that should really blow up in the coming years, he has terrific measurables.

"He's also a smooth natural mover who covers the court effortlessly and can slide his feet. He has shown good natural touch since he was younger and clean shooting mechanics when he's in rhythm. So, while there have been glaring two-way tools for years, Henry is now starting to put them all together and turn them into consistent production."

Other Undecided Duke Basketball Targets on the 2027 Recruiting Trail

As things stand, Duke has secured only one 2027 commit in Wisconsin Lutheran power forward Kager Knueppel, a composite five-star who just so happens to be the younger brother of former Blue Devil star Kon Knueppel.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, in addition to DeMarcus Henry, the powerhouse Duke recruiting team has offers out to Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star point guard Beckham Black, Millennium High School (Ariz.) five-star combo guard Adan Diggs, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star small forward AJ Williams, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery, Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.) four-star power forward Deng Ngor, and Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo.