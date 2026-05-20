Duke Sends Offer to 5-Star 2027 Prospect
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for three consecutive years.
This incoming 2026 class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Wiliams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. 7'0" international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 4-star Canadian big man Maxime Meyer are also a part of the class.
With the Blue Devils 2026-27 rotation nearly set in stone, Scheyer and Co. are getting acclimated with the 2027 recruiting class. Scheyer and Co. have now offered one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.
Duke Offers 5-Star 2027 Recruit Beckham Black
The Duke program has sent an offer out to 5-star prospect Beckham Black. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is the No. 6 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.
Black, out of Southeastern Prep (FL), currently holds offers from several elite programs, such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, USC, North Carolina, and Georgetown.
Scheyer and associate head coach Emanuel Dildy were recently in attendance to watch Black in Session 2 of the Nike EYBL circuit, where they saw the 5-star recruit drop 28 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals.
Former Blue Devil superstar Paolo Banchero was also in attendance for Black's performance, as Black's older brother, Anthony, is teammates with Banchero on the Orlando Magic.
Black won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup and participated in the 2026 Men's Junior National Team April minicamp held in Indianapolis.
Scheyer and Co. have yet to get heavily involved with most highly touted prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, making Black an early target for the program.
It appears the Blue Devils could be entering a recruiting battle with arch-rival North Carolina, as the Tar Heels handed Black an offer back in January.
Duke and UNC Could End Up Battling for Beckham Black
If a situation arises in which Duke and North Carolina are competing for Black's services, Scheyer is not the coach any program wants to face off against for a top recruit.
Not only have the Blue Devils proven they run national recruiting by securing the nation's top-ranked class each of the last three years, but Scheyer has also proven to be an elite talent developer.
The entire starting five from the 2024-25 squad (Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, Tyrese Proctor) were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke is set to have two more first-round picks in 2026 with Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.