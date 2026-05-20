Duke Sends Offer to 5-Star 2027 Prospect

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for three consecutive years.

This incoming 2026 class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Wiliams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. 7'0" international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 4-star Canadian big man Maxime Meyer are also a part of the class.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Blue Devils 2026-27 rotation nearly set in stone, Scheyer and Co. are getting acclimated with the 2027 recruiting class. Scheyer and Co. have now offered one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Offers 5-Star 2027 Recruit Beckham Black

The Duke program has sent an offer out to 5-star prospect Beckham Black. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is the No. 6 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Black, out of Southeastern Prep (FL), currently holds offers from several elite programs, such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, USC, North Carolina, and Georgetown.

Duke watched the #1 ranked point guard in HS, 5⭐ Beckham Black, GO OFF 🚨😈



🔥 28 PTS

🔥 8 AST

🔥 3 REB

🔥 2 STL@beckhamblack0 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/Pz9iSWJvUs — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 16, 2026

Scheyer and associate head coach Emanuel Dildy were recently in attendance to watch Black in Session 2 of the Nike EYBL circuit, where they saw the 5-star recruit drop 28 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Former Blue Devil superstar Paolo Banchero was also in attendance for Black's performance, as Black's older brother, Anthony, is teammates with Banchero on the Orlando Magic.

Blessed to receive a offer from Duke University pic.twitter.com/BaQC0gibD8 — Beckham Black (@beckhamblack0) May 19, 2026

Black won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup and participated in the 2026 Men's Junior National Team April minicamp held in Indianapolis.

Scheyer and Co. have yet to get heavily involved with most highly touted prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, making Black an early target for the program.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with an official during a second round game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It appears the Blue Devils could be entering a recruiting battle with arch-rival North Carolina, as the Tar Heels handed Black an offer back in January.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Duke and UNC Could End Up Battling for Beckham Black

If a situation arises in which Duke and North Carolina are competing for Black's services, Scheyer is not the coach any program wants to face off against for a top recruit.

Not only have the Blue Devils proven they run national recruiting by securing the nation's top-ranked class each of the last three years, but Scheyer has also proven to be an elite talent developer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The entire starting five from the 2024-25 squad (Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, Tyrese Proctor) were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke is set to have two more first-round picks in 2026 with Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.